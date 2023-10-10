Read the updated indictment of Rep. George Santos
Federal prosecutors charged Rep. George Santos with 10 additional criminal counts on Tuesday. Santos was first indicted in May on 13 federal counts. Read the updated indictment below.
Federal prosecutors charged Rep. George Santos with 10 additional criminal counts on Tuesday. Santos was first indicted in May on 13 federal counts. Read the updated indictment below.
President Biden’s son was indicted on federal gun charges Thursday, less than two months after a plea agreement he had reached with prosecutors on tax and gun charges fell apart.
Coach Outlet adds new bags and wallets to its clearance section every week. These new leatherware additions are some of the best deals we've seen to date.
Shift Technologies, the San Francisco-based online used car startup turned publicly traded company, filed this week for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company announced Friday it would file for bankruptcy and said it was shutting down its two physical locations in California. Shift was founded in 2014, an era when a number of online used car startups launched in a bid to disrupt the traditional dealership model.
California became just the third state in the nation to pass a "right to repair" consumer protection law on Tuesday, following Minnesota and New York.
Even before it opens, Swift's fans have snapped up a shocking number of tickets to her new movie.
The Twins will face elimination in Game 4 on Wednesday.
House Republicans could vote this week on a permanent replacement for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with Reps. Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan as the only two members currently vying for the position.
Student loan forgiveness programs exist for some borrowers, but the eligibility requirements are strict.
Adyen lost $13 billion in market cap last month when investors scrambled to sell shares after the payments company missed quarterly revenue targets. Shares in SumUp, a privately-held European payment technology business that focuses on point-of-sale transactions, are currently being sold in inside sales (to other existing investors in the company) at a valuation that might be as low as $4.1 billion -- a drop of nearly 52% on SumUp's previous valuation of $8.5 billion, achieved when it raised $624 million in June 2022. Several of SumUp's investors are selling off shares, but the news was made public by just one: Groupon, which is traded in the U.S. on Nasdaq, disclosed the transaction in an SEC filing.
The WNBA Finals' super-team showdown is paying ratings dividends.
Black Friday's got nothing on these bargains — save up to 80% on goodies like a top-notch stick vac and the 5th gen Echo Dot.
"I think it's safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field."
The SEC is reportedly looking into how Twitter (now X) a security issue in 2018 that led to users' personal information being exposed. The agency is looking into whether executives at the time managed the situation appropriately.
Rocket League’s in-game trading will be removed in December, developer Psyonix announced today. The move will shutter a cottage industry of third-party trading sites.
Amazon shoppers and editors shoppers can't stop raving about this $90 luxury watch. It also makes the perfect gift without breaking the bank!
In the wake of increasing misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war now circulating on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, a number of journalists are building up their networks on rival platforms. As active users, journalists play an important role in keeping content flowing on X and engage in conversations around timely events. According to Pew Research studies from 2019, 10% of U.S. adults were responsible for 80% of tweets on Twitter, and 6% accounted for 73% of political tweets.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Refresh your baking pans for the season!
A 1995 Nissan Altima GXE sedan in a Colorado wrecking yard.
The two-time defending national champions routed the Wildcats 51-13.