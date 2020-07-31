Read Virginia Giuffre's unsealed deposition where she accuses Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of sex-trafficking her

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
- A number of court documents regarding Jeffrey Epstein and accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell have just been unsealed in federal court.
- They're from a defamation lawsuit started by Virginia Giuffre in 2015. Giuffre has said that Epstein and Maxwell sex-trafficked her starting in 2000, after Maxwell picked her up from now-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago spa, where Giuffre worked at the time. Maxwell denied Giuffre's claims, sparking the lawsuit.
- Maxwell's attorneys have sought to keep the documents sealed. They've been unsealed, in part, so that they could be used in a similar case between Giuffre and the former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz.
- Giuffre claims Dershowitz had sex with her at Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislain Maxwell's direction — which Dershowitz denies. Now they're involved in a tangle of defamation lawsuits, and each party hopes that these documents will prove them right.
- The most explosive document is a deposition Giuffre took on May 3, 2016, where she discusses in detail her allegations against Epstein and Maxwell.
- In it, she says the two frequently trafficked and had sex with underage girls; directed her to have sex with people like Dershowitz, financier Glenn Dubin, model scout Jean Luc Brunel, and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson; and that Epstein even once flew in a 12-year-old girl from France so that he could have sex with her on his birthday. Dubin, Brunel, and Richardson, along with Dershowitz, have all denied wrongdoing.
- The documents also include a 2011 interview between Giuffre and her attorneys Bradley Edwards and Jack Scarola, where she discusses more details about her experience.
- There's also a 2015 email from "JE" to "GM" that appears to be another effort to discredit Giuffre.
- Epstein died by suicide last year in a federal jail while awaiting trial on charges of sex-trafficking. Maxwell was arrested by the FBI earlier in July on charges of sex-trafficking. She pleaded not guilty.
- Much of Giuffre's allegations have already been known from previously available court records, but her searing deposition is worth reading in full.
- Read it below:
