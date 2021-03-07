Read the words that will appear on the exterior of Obama's presidential library in Chicago
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday — the name given to the events on March 7, 1965 in Selma, Alabama, which included a civil rights march led by the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and the violent response from state police — former President Barack Obama's foundation revealed the text that will appear on the exterior of his planned presidential library in Chicago.
The words will come from a speech Obama, the United States' first Black president, gave in Selma on the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in 2015.
The passage that has been selected reads: "You are America. Unconstrained by habit and convention. Unencumbered by what is, because you’re ready to seize what ought to be. For everywhere in this country, there are first steps to be taken, there’s new ground to cover, there are more bridges to be crossed. And it is you, the young and fearless at heart, the most diverse and educated generation in our history, who the nation is waiting to follow ... America is not the project of any one person. Because the single-most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'We.' 'We The People.' 'We Shall Overcome.' 'Yes We Can.' That word is owned by no one. It belongs to everyone. Oh, what a glorious task we are given, to continually try to improve this great nation of ours."
Watch the introductory clip below.
On the Bloody Sunday anniversary, Obama unveils that part of his Selma 50th anniversary speech is what will be carved in stone on the exterior of his library: https://t.co/GnraMYGJzp
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 7, 2021
More stories from theweek.com
Republicans' deadly pandemic impatience
COVID's assault on Native Americans
7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy