Read for yourself: 97-page Trump indictment in Fulton County, Georgia

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia brought a 41-count indictment Monday night against Donald Trump and 18 others over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

The indictment, the result of more than two years of work by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Williams, is 97 pages long and names 19 defendants, including Trump and some of the former president’s key aides and attorneys.

They are charged on multiple criminal counts, including violations of the state’s racketeering laws, a felony charge that could result in a minimum of five years in prison for the convicted.

The indictment illustrates a detailed picture of Trump and his co-defendants working as an organized unit — a requirement for a charge under the racketeering statute, known as RICO — to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia through various means, including the recruitment of a group of loyalists who would challenge official representatives to the Electoral College.