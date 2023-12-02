Read for yourself: Here’s what the search warrant affidavit in Ziegler sex assault case says

Newly-released search warrant records, shared with the Miami Herald by the Florida Center for Government Accountability, have revealed the most detailed public account yet of the rape allegations against Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler.

The woman, whom Ziegler claimed to have known for 20 years in a message detailed in the affidavit, told Sarasota police she “was sexually involved one time over a year ago” with Ziegler and his wife Bridget, a Sarasota County school board member who co-founded the conservative group, Moms For Liberty.

Read more: Rape accusation details revealed in search warrant records against Florida GOP chairman

The woman says she had agreed to have a second sexual encounter with the couple on Oct. 2, according to the affidavit, first reported by the Orlando Sentinel and ABC Action News in Tampa. But when Bridget Ziegler was unable to make it, the woman told investigators she canceled the plans, texting Christian Ziegler that she was “mostly in it for” his wife.

Minutes later, when the woman opened her front door to walk her dog, Christian Ziegler was standing in the hallway outside of her apartment, according to the affidavit. He then proceeded to enter her apartment, where he allegedly raped her. Ziegler’s attorney has said he did nothing wrong and will be “completely exonerated.”

Read the full affidavit here: