When Will ReadCloud Limited (ASX:RCL) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ReadCloud Limited's (ASX:RCL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. ReadCloud Limited provides eBook solutions to secondary schools in Australia. The AU$22m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$1.2m on 30 June 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is ReadCloud's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

ReadCloud is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$600k in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 67%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving ReadCloud's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 3.6% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

