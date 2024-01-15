Reader alert: Send us your organization’s fish fry information
Does your restaurant or organization hold a Lenten fish fry on Fridays?
Send us information about it: Restaurant or organization, location, date(s), what’s served with the fish, cost and how folks can contact you. Send it in an email to eat@pioneerpress.com. The deadline for submissions to run in print is Feb. 16.
We will run our annual listing on Feb. 15, the day after Lent begins, and the day before what should be a Minnesota holiday: First fish fry Friday!
