Reader is 'exercising his right' to support Nikki Haley

I am a lifelong resident of South Carolina. I attended schools and colleges here. My ancestors settled between the North and South Edisto Rivers in the 18th century, and my family has farmed there ever since. They served in the SC militia and volunteer infantry in defense of S.C. in every war since their settlement. We have always voted for people we considered to be proponents of individual liberty and limited government. We have always been proud to be South Carolinians.

We are still proud of our state in spite of the embarrassing sight of the two U.S. senators on stage fawning over a vain candidate as he calls for banning me and anyone else who exercises our right to support the candidate of our choice for president.

Unfortunately, these two have been joined in this blind mania by our governor and a congressional representative from Charleston.

Apparently, the “good old boys” are so scared of the “little brown girl” from Bamberg because, when she was governor, she forced them to stand and be counted on the record when they voted in halls of government rather than cowering in anonymity.

In spite of being told not to by the top elected officials of S.C., I will continue to exercise my right to support the candidate of my choice. In this case, that is Nimarata Nikki Randhawa Haley, because she is the one candidate who will, as president of the United States, do all she can to protect the inalienable right of every citizen to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

My check to Nikki Haley for President is in the mail.

Jody TraywickSpartanburg

