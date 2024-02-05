Reader finds judge's decision on Spruce Creek interchange 'heartening'

Editor:

It was heartening news to read that a judge has recognized that the proponents of a new I-95 interchange at Pioneer Trail have not shown that it is “in the public interest” to endanger the Outstanding Florida Waters of Spruce Creek for the paving project’s sake.

The News-Journal’s report also noted that “The state appeared to be fast-tracking the project by funding it with $92 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds last year.”

Unfortunately, it seems there is no forum where the public can receive a hearing on whether it is “in the public interest” to take money that was allocated for the purpose of relieving communities from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic - and re-appropriate it to subsidize yet more development in Florida’s sensitive environment.

Brynn Newton

Flagler Beach

brynng@aol.com

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Covid-19 money should not be used to subsidize development