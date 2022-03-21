Reader recipes: easy, creamy beef stroganoff in slow cooker

Boil the noodles, drain, then mix them into the slow cooker. Allow the mixture to sit for 30 minutes, then serve.👋 Alissa here. If you're meal-prepping for the week, here's an easy, creamy and delicious option. I asked for your slow cooker ideas a few weeks ago and this one hit the spot.

🙏 Thanks to subscriber Pat Stone for the recipe!

Beef stroganoff

Ingredients, part 1:

1 ½ pounds beef (I used sirloin tips)

2 jars Heinz beef gravy

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

Salt and pepper to taste

A dash of Penzey's Chicago Steakhouse seasoning (optional)

Part 2:

6 ounces sour cream

Half a bag of egg noodles

How it works: Toss in the first ingredients on medium.

After several hours, mix in and dissolve the sour cream.

Boil the noodles, drain, then mix them into the slow cooker. Allow the mixture to sit for 30 minutes, then serve.

My take: I like the simplicity. You can eat it as-is or customize it. I added a chopped onion.

Pat uses fat free gravy and sour cream and yolk-free noodles as a healthier option.

😅 I … did not. But I'll keep that in mind for next time.

