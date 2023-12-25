To Our Readers

Dec. 25—2023 was a busy year for the people of New Mexico. As such, Albuquerque Journal photographers worked throughout the state to document the year. There were some tough times, for sure. Our photographers traveled to scenes of gun violence, from Farmington to Red River. They were on hand for fires and memorials. They sat through trials to capture moments when justice was delivered and got as close to fires as the authorities would allow. But, as journalists, it's a photographer's job to also focus their lens on and celebrate the people throughout the state. Through the year, the cultures and celebrations that make New Mexico a special place shone through. Our photographers were there for the parades, the festivals and to memorialize those that we lost. Some of the best photos of the year happened during the Pride parade and Native American festivals. There were also high-profile funerals for former Gov. Bill Richardson and others. The state is still recovering from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire, and the aftermath is an ongoing story to which our photographers bear witness. There were also photos showcasing the bountiful outdoor recreation activities that are embraced by those who call this state home. The photographers of the Journal are grateful to live and work in New Mexico. Each Christmas, they hand-pick a collection of photos from the many different moments they experienced over the past year. We hope you enjoy them.

