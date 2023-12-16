Reader's challenge surpasses halfway mark

Dec. 15—Over the past week, readers of The Mountaineer have donated more than $22,000 toward this year's Reader's Challenge, pushing the effort past the halfway mark.

This year's challenge is to raise funds to help build a children's playground and update the kitchen and dining area at Haywood Pathways Center.

An anonymous donor has pledged to match each dollar raised during the campaign up to a maximum of $180,000.

The Haywood Pathways Center is a place where those who find themselves without a home can work with counselors to devise a strategy toward self-sufficiency, save money and get back on their feet.

The Hazelwood facility has space for 32 men, 28 women and 10 families. The family dorm is currently full, with 18 children living there. That's why a safe, outdoor play area is such a priority.

With the generosity of the latest donors, the new total is up to

A hearty thanks to the following donors for helping reach the goal.

Beth & Tim Thrift: $1,800

Don & Geri McGowan: $2,500

Karen Denney: $500

Charles Simmons: $100

Jane & Walter Draughon: $3,000

Bob & Sarah Massie: $25

Sandy Schelander: $10

Jean Dilley & Peter Doyle: $100

Mary Gregg: $50

David Williamson & Diane Hagenbuch: $750

Steve & Helen Dickinson: $1,000

Kathleen & Dwayne Odvody: $1,000

Shelley & Tommy Thomas: $100

Harold & Patricia Smith: $50

Phyllis Vance: $800

Anonymous: $100

Ginger Alfrey: $50

Haywood County Motorcycle Parade & Toy Run: $1,650 (funds specifically earmarked to purchase the Adventure Tower for the playground)

Rodney Kuehl: $100

Allan Zacher: $250

Thomas Long: $100

Kasha Williamson: $100

Cindy Soell: $200

Linda Sackreiter: $25

Kerith Retreat: $300

Larry & Ann Tiner: $1,000

Julie Coombs-Tupper: $1,000

Thomas McLaughlin: $1,000

Anonymous: $3,000

John Sprenger: $50

Roger & Ellen Russell: $150

Maurice & Claire Phillips: $250

Diane Alexander: $20

Jon Leatherwood: $60

Elizabeth Chapel UMC UMW: $275

James & Sandra Breitmeier: $500

The latest donors have brought the new total to $45,555. That means once the donor match is included, $91,110 has been raised toward the Haywood Pathways Center's capital projects.

To help reach the goal, send donations to the Haywood Pathways Center, 179 Hemlock St., Waynesville, NC 28786 and note The Mountaineer in the memo line. Or go to www.haywoodpathwayscenter.org/how-can-i-help or call the office at 828-246-0332 to make a credit card donation.