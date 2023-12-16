Reader's challenge surpasses halfway mark
Dec. 15—Over the past week, readers of The Mountaineer have donated more than $22,000 toward this year's Reader's Challenge, pushing the effort past the halfway mark.
This year's challenge is to raise funds to help build a children's playground and update the kitchen and dining area at Haywood Pathways Center.
An anonymous donor has pledged to match each dollar raised during the campaign up to a maximum of $180,000.
The Haywood Pathways Center is a place where those who find themselves without a home can work with counselors to devise a strategy toward self-sufficiency, save money and get back on their feet.
The Hazelwood facility has space for 32 men, 28 women and 10 families. The family dorm is currently full, with 18 children living there. That's why a safe, outdoor play area is such a priority.
With the generosity of the latest donors, the new total is up to
A hearty thanks to the following donors for helping reach the goal.
Beth & Tim Thrift: $1,800
Don & Geri McGowan: $2,500
Karen Denney: $500
Charles Simmons: $100
Jane & Walter Draughon: $3,000
Bob & Sarah Massie: $25
Sandy Schelander: $10
Jean Dilley & Peter Doyle: $100
Mary Gregg: $50
David Williamson & Diane Hagenbuch: $750
Steve & Helen Dickinson: $1,000
Kathleen & Dwayne Odvody: $1,000
Shelley & Tommy Thomas: $100
Harold & Patricia Smith: $50
Phyllis Vance: $800
Anonymous: $100
Ginger Alfrey: $50
Haywood County Motorcycle Parade & Toy Run: $1,650 (funds specifically earmarked to purchase the Adventure Tower for the playground)
Rodney Kuehl: $100
Allan Zacher: $250
Thomas Long: $100
Kasha Williamson: $100
Cindy Soell: $200
Linda Sackreiter: $25
Kerith Retreat: $300
Larry & Ann Tiner: $1,000
Julie Coombs-Tupper: $1,000
Thomas McLaughlin: $1,000
Anonymous: $3,000
John Sprenger: $50
Roger & Ellen Russell: $150
Maurice & Claire Phillips: $250
Diane Alexander: $20
Jon Leatherwood: $60
Elizabeth Chapel UMC UMW: $275
James & Sandra Breitmeier: $500
The latest donors have brought the new total to $45,555. That means once the donor match is included, $91,110 has been raised toward the Haywood Pathways Center's capital projects.
To help reach the goal, send donations to the Haywood Pathways Center, 179 Hemlock St., Waynesville, NC 28786 and note The Mountaineer in the memo line. Or go to www.haywoodpathwayscenter.org/how-can-i-help or call the office at 828-246-0332 to make a credit card donation.