Readers comment on criminal justice policies, pay disparities and more

A sign at the Alachua County Jail

Unnecessarily jailed

Recently we saw one of our best workers sent to jail for 180 days. He had never stolen anything. He had never hurt anyone. But he had been in trouble for traffic offenses and was on probation.

He had an early-morning job cleaning offices and took the chance of borrowing a friend’s car to get there before the workers arrived. No one told him that, at five in the morning, police on patrol don’t have much to do so spend time checking license plates.

Unbeknown to our worker, his friend had a traffic violation and the car was pulled over. Of course, violation of probation is a serious issue and he made a serious mistake. However, it seems we could find a better punishment than spending our hard-earned dollars on providing room and board in the county jail at $85 a day, when he could be out working to support himself.

We need some sort of a system where non-violent prisoners can continue working in the community and report to jail at sun-down on Fridays and leave at sun-up on Mondays. This way, valued workers can continue to be employed under the supervision of professional people in such industries as construction and home repair.

We are all begging for good workers. Let’s be creative!

Jean and Kim Chalmers, Gainesville

Comparing wages

This notice appeared in a Gainesville shop window recently: “Help wanted, $12.50 per hour.” What if a person with that job should bump into another person while each retrieved a $2.50 loaf of bread in a grocery store?

Let’s assume the other person was a $7 million per year football coach. Let’s also assume the $12.50 per hour earner works eight hours per day, five days a week, for 52 weeks. Let’s ignore taxes and think only about the comparative income per hour of the two computed over an 8,670-hour year as they brush together reaching for the bread. It works out to $2.97 per hour for one of them and $799 per hour for the other.

Whom do you think gets the big bucks? Is what the one paid $799 per hour accomplishes in a year’s time truly worth what 270 of the other accomplish?

Suppose both are fired for not producing what the employer expected of them. Who has to worry most about where money to buy the next loaf of bread will come from?

Joe Little, Gainesville

Wrong labels

I get tired of hearing words such as socialist and communist tossed around as descriptions of Democrats. There are some Democrats that identify themselves as democratic socialists, which is different than being a socialist or communist.

I saved a description of a democratic socialist from a Facebook page. I do not remember to whom to attribute definition, but I find it clarifying: “A Democratic Socialist is not a Marxist socialist or a Communist. A Democratic Socialist is still a Capitalist, just one who seeks to restrain the self-destructive excesses of capitalism and channel government’s use of our tax money into creating opportunities for everyone. Democratic Socialists believe that both the economy and society should be run democratically to meet human needs, not simply make profits for a greedy few.”

I wish more Democrats fought back when called socialist or communist.

Goldie Schwartz, Archer

