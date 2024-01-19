Readers debate if government leaders should let faith guide their public service work

Editor’s note: These letters are responding to a story in The Tennessean about a "Faith and State" panel on Jan. 10 at the Tennessee State Capitol featuring ministers and government officials including state Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. Agree or disagree? Send a letter of 250 words or fewer to letters@tennessean.com. Be sure to include your full name, city/town and ZIP code.

Government officials should not impose their faith on others

Re: “’Faith and State' Capitol event in Tennessee defends faith in politics,” story by reporter Liam Adams, Jan. 10.

So, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti thinks it is okay for civic leaders to pass laws to force their religious beliefs on all Tennessee citizens?

Senate Speaker Pro Tem Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, hosted and moderated a "Faith and State Panel" with Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, Murfreesboro minister David Young, and John DeBerry, a special advisor to Gov. Bill Lee and former state representative.

Not everyone belongs to the Church of Christ. Many religions are practiced here. Over 200 separate Christian denominations worship in the USA. Many folks practice non-Christian or no religious faith.

Civic leaders have responsibility for passing laws that benefit all Tennesseans. But General Skrmetti wants to use his church doctrine to establish laws that restrict freedoms of people who have diﬀerent religious views. Theocracy imposed by a Church of Christ Top Cop. That is Wrong. (That doctrine is not known as the most diverse or inclusive).

Any student of world history would realize that forcing a particular religion never ends well. Remember The Crusades? Remember the conquistadors? Remember the Holocaust? Is world history even taught in religious private or homeschools?

The Founding Fathers were not all Christians; they understood the tyranny of religious monopoly and established a government of checks and balances, with a separation of church and state. Baptists in this country were some of the first religious groups to insist on this separation. People came to the New World for freedom of religion. The Bill of Rights enshrined protection of individuals from overzealous government restrictions.

Now, over 200 years later, Mr. Skrmetti is on a mission to establish church doctrine as Tennessee law.

Let religious freedom for all Tennesseans prevail; respect the separation between church and state.

Barbara Owens, Brentwood 37027

Faith panel should have sought to be ecumenical

Because of the well-written article by Liam Adams, I am pondering "Faith and State" in Tennessee. I'll need, however, more than this panel in the Tennessee Capitol Building and the Tennessee flag and members of the Church of Christ denomination to inform me. I would also want to hear from more than white men and one Black man.

I wonder if this is just poor planning or, once again, some type of "agenda" pushed by Republicans. Certainly, the lack of people of color and women and representatives from other communities of faith gives me great pause.

Thanks, in particular, to Mr. Adams for the comments he sought from The Rev. Ingrid McIntyre. I join her in finding it very "hypocritical that those speaking those words are some of those responsible or openly call for removing freedoms from the LGBTQ+ community, women, children in state custody, and the poor and marginalized across Tennessee.”

It seems like the topic of the next panel those folks organize in the people's Capitol might have something to do with these topics!

Steve Cates, Murfreesboro 37130

Americans are free because of people of faith

To Senate Speaker Pro Tem Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, and Faith and Politics panelists Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, David Young and John DeBerry: Sometimes the story is not what you read.

Everyone of those men and each of you reading this letter only have the ability to believe and have faith in your Creator because you are a citizen of the United States and were born with the freedom to choose to accept whatever belief system you trust in to help guide your life. Period!

Many people have bled and died to give you the right to believe what you choose. And never forget, those same individuals sacrificed their lives and their future generations’ lives assuring all people the freedom to be excluded from your beliefs.

As a student of our Constitution and ardent reader of the continued lessons on it found in these illustrious pages, I find no claims even from the most conservative interpretations where the smallest of minorities would be able to legislate their moral judgements on all people.

Yet, it seems here is where the story takes the real twist. What was the point of this summit really? Most educated folks should know what you think or believe shapes what you do. What is the underlying message then? That you can only be American if you’re a Christian?

The truth is you can be a Christian and an American. But I doubt very seriously that many of you or those fine leaders would be Christians today, if it were not for people of all faiths and all beliefs sacrificing and dying for their right to believe.

Let’s keep us, and the United States free.

Clay Faircloth, Nashville 37214

Christians should not fear enforcement of civil rights

John DeBerry thinks “It is the state that is making a determination that marriage is not designed by God ... (and) making a determination that a human being’s gender is not designed by God but can be assigned by politicians and doctors.”

Should we laugh or scream in anger at the sheer self-entitled sophistry of such a wrong-headed statement?

His answer to the well-justified fear of a conservative religion controlling laws is that we should “fear the opposite.” Should we fear a government that protects the maligned, the weak and the persecuted? The “opposite” is based on civil rights, medical science, and the experience of LGBTQ+ human beings and the people who actually know them.

If DeBerry thinks that "the devil plays chess," then what better move than to tempt a Bronze Age scribe to succumb to ignorance and bigotry — to plant a homophobic seed in scripture that is now splitting the rock of Christian churches? Over something Jesus ignored?

The state is not "determining" what a marriage is for Christians—they are free to make their own determination as long as they don't force it on others. Doctors are not “determining” what gender a person is, they are following the hard science that shows bigotry to be wrong—and a sin against the second Great Commandment.

If DeBerry and the history of Christianity show us anything, it is that Christians should never fear a government enforcing civil rights. They should fear other Christians.

Jim Carls, Nashville 37221

Religious minorities undermined by panel

On Jan. 10, I attended the “Faith and State” panel at the Tennessee General Assembly, moderated by Sen. Ferrell Haile and featuring David Young, John DeBerry, and Jonathan Skrmetti.

The panel's focus on integrating Christian beliefs into legislation struck me as a deviation from the foundational American principle of freedom. This was evident in their endorsement of legislating based on Christian viewpoints, even on matters like gay marriage, which I believe undermines individual rights.

Thomas Jefferson emphasized the importance of respecting minority rights and the idea that majority rule must be reasonable. This principle seemed absent in the panel, which lacked representation from diverse Christian perspectives and other faiths. The historical misuse of religious convictions, like the Southern Baptists' justification of slavery, further highlights the dangers of intertwining faith and state.

Notably, the panel did not strongly advocate for the separation of church and state, a principle once supported by the church itself to avoid government interference in religious affairs.

Today, as society evolves with increasing diversity and a rise in the religiously unaffiliated, the panel's approach felt like a reaction to the perceived threat to the traditional Christian patriarchal power structure.

In conclusion, the panel's overt support for Christian dominance in politics and governance, coupled with the sermonizing prayer I witnessed in the House session, signals to me a concerning erosion of the crucial separation between church and state, endangering the freedoms of those with different or no religious beliefs.

Steven Phelps, Nashville 37214

Democracy protects non-Christians too, Senator Haile

On Jan. 10, my colleagues and I attended a “Faith and State” panel discussion sponsored by the Tennessee General Assembly.

Unfortunately, it didn’t represent Tennessee’s religious diversity: it consisted of two Church of Christ pastors and the state’s Attorney General, who is also a member of the Church of Christ. The entire “discussion” was a blatant dog whistle for Christian Nationalists.

Senate Speaker Pro Tem Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, hosted and moderated a "Faith and State Panel" with Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, Murfreesboro minister David Young, and John DeBerry, a special advisor to Gov. Bill Lee and former state representative.

The panelists repeated the myth that America was founded as a Christian nation and misrepresented our Constitution’s promise of separation between church and state. They claim this separation only goes one way – that religion must influence all government decisions, but the state must keep its hands off churches.

No, gentlemen, the separation of church and state does not mean religion can dictate to the state how to operate, or that public officials can impose their religious beliefs on everyone else.

Anti-LGBTQ-plus and anti-abortion Christian Nationalist ideology was prominent. In addition, John DeBerry, who serves as Governor Lee’s senior adviser, proclaimed that slavery was ended by Christians and the progress achieved by the Civil Rights Movement was because of Christians – ignoring that religion also was used to justify slavery and segregation.

There were no questions allowed, but afterward we asked Sen. Ferrell Haile, the moderator, if it was right for public officials to exclude the minority. He responded that since Tennessee was a democracy, whoever is in the majority can do as they please. No, Senator Haile, a democracy works to protect the religious freedom of all your constituents, including those who don’t share your beliefs.

Mirabelle Stoedter, Nashville 37221

