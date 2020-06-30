Reader's Digest Reveals the 50 "Nicest Places in America 2020: United in Kindness" and Unveils National Survey Results That Find Local Unity Drives American Optimism in Tough Times

Three in Five Americans Say They Feel More Proud of Their Local Community Since the COVID-19 Pandemic According to Recent Reader's Digest and More in Common Survey

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reader's Digest unveiled today the 50 Nicest Places in America 2020: Unified in Kindness , stories of communities in every state where people have come together to make each other's lives better. In response to the fourth annual search, conducted in partnership with neighborhood platform Nextdoor , readers submitted a record 1,177 stories of solidarity and hope as racial injustice and the COVID-19 global pandemic continue to impact communities nationwide.

As part of this year's Nicest Places initiative, Reader's Digest partnered with More in Common , a nonpartisan civic nonprofit committed to building a more united America, to survey Americans' sentiments. Local communities remain a beacon of light for Americans across the nation, despite an overall decline in perceptions of unity at the national level. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, local communities have rallied to show support and gratitude for their fellow neighbors.

Highlights of the Reader's Digest and More in Common poll findings include:

"When America faces tough times, people seek support close to home, pulling together as local communities and showing how they truly care for one another, regardless of race, gender identity, religion or anything else," says Reader's Digest Editor-in-Chief Bruce Kelley. "We know from long experience that these survey results, and stories like those of our 50 honorees, are powerful tools for recasting the American narrative to be more accurate. We have to get away from the 'we're divided, end of story' view to a picture of America that acknowledges that in the places we live, we still have a lot of faith in each other."

The poll also found that despite people feeling a lack of national unity, Americans still share an overarching humanity with an overwhelming majority (94%) agreeing we need to treat each other with respect and 70% agreeing that the pandemic has reminded us that we are fundamentally the same.

"We can see from the results of our most recent survey that it is in local communities that people are coming together – serving on the frontlines, helping those in need, supporting local small businesses and leading us through this crisis," said Dan Vallone, US Director for More in Common. "The work Reader's Digest is doing to collect and preserve these stories of kindness and humanity has even greater importance at this time to serve as a reminder that we are all in this together."

To find this year's 50 honorees, Reader's Digest put out a call for stories of places where readers saw people in their towns, stores, hospitals, social feeds, food pantries, and Zoom gatherings—anyplace that matters to them—would not let crisis defeat them. From these submissions, the 50 most extraordinary stories were selected, one from every state, to be honored as the 50 Nicest Places in America 2020: United In Kindness. The stories are available online at RD.com/Nicest , where readers can show their support for the kind of positive actions that we all want to see more of in our communities by virtually "clapping," echoing the cheers that ring around the world at 7pm for healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with an advisory council, including internationally best-selling author and journalist Mitch Albom, Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot and Trusted Media Brands CEO Bonnie Kintzer, readers will help decide which honorees will be highlighted in the November issue of the magazine, including one grand honoree. These stories are representative of the unity and kindness we are seeing in our local communities every day.

Reader's Digest's 50 Nicest Places in America 2020: United in Kindness are:

Launched in 2017, the search for Nicest Places has found nearly three thousand stories of a kinder country submitted by everyday Americans. The inaugural search spotlighted the uplifting story of Gallatin, Tennessee, a growing city able to heal painful racial divides when faced with tragedy. In 2018, Nicest Places told the story of Yassin Terou, a Syrian refugee whose falafel restaurant has become an engine of kindness and charity in Knoxville. Last year, Columbiana, Ohio was voted the Nicest Place in America, a place where nobody is left behind and residents described their community ethos as "giving back without wanting anything in return is a way of life."

Find inspiration and virtually clap for the 50 honorees of Reader's Digest Nicest Places in America 2020: United in Kindness here .

Full results from More in Common's most recent poll in partnership with Reader's Digest are available here . The survey was conducted in partnership with YouGov, among a sample of 2,070 US adults, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points. Fieldwork took place from June 19 to 22, 2020.

