Readers’ Favorite Yachts from 2018

As we dive full-bore into 2019, I am going to do a different kind of countdown. After compiling, tallying, and deciphering all sorts of numbers, here I present Robb Report readers’ favorite yacht stories from 2018.

Having roamed the docks at the annual yacht shows and read all of the press releases for new concepts and recent launches, I find it interesting to see what type of yacht draws readers in. From fast planing yachts to sophisticated sailing yachts, beefy outboard boats and submersible superyachts, Robb Report readers clicked them all.

I start the countdown with number 7, because I am feeling lucky as I gather these yacht stories up. How many of these have you already read?

No. 7: Tankoa Yachts S533 Saetta

Tankoa Yachts’ S533 Saetta Gets You There in a Flash

The new 174-foot planing superyacht from Tankoa maxes out at 28 knots.

No. 6: Swan 98

Make a Swan 98 Sailing Yacht Your Own

Last spring, Finnish yacht builder Nautor’s Swan introduced its high-performance Swan 98 sailing yacht, a member of its Maxi Swan line. Customize as needed.

No. 5: Vripack Maharani

Step Inside Vripack’s Beautiful Disruptor

The 164-foot superyacht Maharani is as unconventional as a 50-meter yacht gets. Modeled after a Fifth Avenue loft, the open-plan interior and large windows give the yacht an elegant layered sense that is otherwise non-existent for boats this size.

No. 4: HCB Estrella

The Transition from Fishing Boat to Yacht Is Complete

HCB’s Estrella is the world’s largest outboard-powered yacht, with more than 3,000 horsepower on the transom.

No. 3: Migaloo M5

This Superyacht Is Submersible

Migaloo’s 443-foot M5 takes you and 11 of your best friends deep under the sea.

No. 2: Anvera 48

The Anvera 48 Might Be the Ultimate Tender

The high-tech Anvera 48 transforms from sleek sport boat to sunny swim platform.

No. 1: Royal Huisman Ngoni

Step Aboard One of the Largest Sailing Yachts in the World

Royal Huisman released never-before-seen photos of the 190-foot sailing yacht Ngoni.

