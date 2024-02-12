Readers say: Governors are complicit in Abbott's border theater

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks with several state governors at a press conference about border policies at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass on February 4. (Credit: Jay Janner/American-Statesman)

The governor of Idaho joins Abbott's

border stunt and this taxpayer isn't happy

Re: Feb. 5 article, 'In Eagle Pass, Greg Abbott and GOP governors strike familiar themes about border unrest'

Governor (Brad) Little went to the Texas border, all expenses paid by us, the Idaho taxpayers. This is a political stunt on a national level and I strongly object to Idaho tax dollars funding it.

Most of the illegal drugs smuggled into the U.S. are at overland ports of entry by U.S. citizens, not by asylum seekers wading across the Rio Grande, looking for a better life for themselves and their families.

The party of Trump cannot govern, so they have to use fear tactics like an invasion across the Mexico-U.S. border to try and get votes. We all know this is a lie and I find it repugnant that my tax dollars are being spent to bring more focus on this lie.

America is great when we choose country over political party. Think about this in the voting booth.

Chris Honcik, Garden City, Idaho

With his defiance, Abbott makes

Texas a joke. Vote the GOP out.

Republican governors sending troops to the Texas border are complicit in defying the Supreme Court’s order. The court told Abbott to take the razor wire down. Abbott is not taking down the wire. He’s calling in troops to support his defiance.

Why is he being allowed to defy the Supreme court? Would he allow a woman to defy the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion? No. She’d be arrested. He needs to be arrested and recalled. What a hypocrite. What a joke he’s making of Texans. I do not support his decision or defiance. There is a problem at the border. The Republicans turned a solution down.

Vote them out people. They make all the rules and abide by none.

Jan Blythe, Marble Falls

Hold your nose and perform your

civic duty. Vote for lesser of evils

I regularly hear and read comments from people about how unhappy they are about the likely choice of Biden or Trump for president. My reaction is similar – I would prefer different (and younger) candidates.

But when comments on this subject turn to “If these are my choices, I just can’t vote for the lesser of two evils, I won’t vote”, my response is this – In every election you or I have ever voted in, you always vote for the lesser of two evils. Always. Just because you think this election has “greater evils” doesn’t excuse you from performing your civic duty, which is to vote. In fact, in a case such as Biden vs. Trump, it is even more important to vote. Hold your nose and perform your civic duty. Do it every time.

Randy Johnson, Georgetown

Today's Democratic Party is not what it

used to be. That shouldn't be a surprise.

I am surprised at the number of politically ignorant people that believe today's Democratic party is what it once was. It is not the party of JFK. It has become the Socialist party. Do they really like life as the Biden administration has forced on us? I was a Democrat until 2005. The Democratic party left me. Communism does not work. It didn't work for the Soviet Union.

Jane Dyal, Bastrop

A way to support the Girl Scouts

even if you don't like the cookies

Re: Feb. 7 commentary, 'Girl Scout Cookies are not good. But outselling other kids is worth it.'

We Girl Scouts sincerely appreciate the writer's support of our girls and our program, in spite of his opinion of the taste! I'd like to refer readers to an alternative to purchasing the cookies. Just tell the girl you'd like to make a monetary donation without getting any cookies. The girl will still get the same credits toward her prize, and you can feel good about supporting a great program.

Lynnette Tyer, Lifetime Member Girl Scouts of USA, Austin

For a decent future, young people must

demand radical government actions

It is tragic that most college students do not see how we rapidly move toward much more deadly weather catastrophes, rapidly worsening heat waves, floods, along with mass migrations and consequent violence.

Humans do best when they give more than they receive, avoid vindication, cooperate more than compete, are compassionate and avoid unethical fantasies; but ethics teaching is sadly inadequate. Consumerism, indebtedness, driving cars, reliance on screens and social isolation harm us.

To have a decent future, young people must demand government actions as radical as during WWII; we need universal guaranteed incomes and comprehensive safety nets; public-private partnership nonprofit enterprises must reform industries and land management; bank lending must be restricted and wealth-taxed. Societies need cooling white paint, not more air conditioning; trees, not cattle; mostly wood instead of concrete and steel; ultra-light electric vehicles and trains, not Teslas and planes.

We cannot wait for miracles!

Heinz Aeschbach, Austin

Demolition of historic UT building

for a practice field can't be justified

Please oppose the planned demolition and then replacement of the UT School of Social Work building with a football practice field.

Demolition would remove a significant UT building now on the National Register of Historic Places and the loss of a relevant mural by artist Raul Valdez. The building, originally built as the UT Junior High School, has a significant place in the history of racial integration of public education. The mural's artistic merit signifies advancement in social justice.

Many other campus buildings of similar age continue to provide useful life in UT education facilities. The proposal would remove the surrounding trees that meet UT's tree conservation policy.

The multimillion-dollar replacement to yield a shorter walk to the practice field, as a favor to the most able, elite, intercollegiate athletes, is an affront to all ordinary and able people and on that basis alone, demolition cannot be justified.

John Nyfeler, Austin

