Our readers love Cuisinart, and so do we—14 products that top our lists

14 Cuisinart products we’ve tested that top our best-of lists.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We’re constantly evaluating and reevaluating small appliances and cookware to help you outfit your kitchen with the best, and one brand rises to the top more often than most. Cuisinart products rank No. 1 on more than a dozen of our thoroughly tested product lists.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

From air fryer toaster ovens and waffle makers to hand mixers, ice cream makers, and everything in between—even stainless steel cookware—Cuisinart makes some of our favorite things to use in the kitchen.

Here are 14 Cuisinart products that top our list in each of their respective categories.

►Choose a better toaster oven: Cuisinart offers a variety of toaster ovens. Here are the best.

►The best small appliances: Looking for an easy kitchen upgrade? Small appliances are fun and functional.

1. Cuisinart Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven

The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is our favorite for its large capacity and consistent results.

This is our top choice for a countertop oven that can also air fry. Everything we “fried” cooked up brown and crispy, including batter-fried chicken that came out as crunchy as its deep-fried rival. Despite its relatively compact size, the Air Fryer Toaster Oven is large enough to accommodate three pounds of fries, six slices of bread, and a four-pound roast chicken.

In addition to toasting and air frying, there’s a low setting for slow cooking and braising, as well as dehydrating and proofing modes. While it is one of the more expensive air fry toaster ovens, it offers a lot of versatility for the money.

$238 at Amazon

2. Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Triple Ply 12-piece Cookware Set

Cuisinart makes our highest rated stainless steel cookware set.

This set tops our list of stainless steel cookware with its tri-ply construction, excellent heat conduction, and lightweight maneuverability—all at a great value.

Story continues

The 12-piece set includes everything you need to cook a meal: two saucepans (1.5- and 3-quart) with lids, an 8-quart stockpot with lid, a medium-sized 3.5-quart sauté pan with lid, two skillets (8- and 10-inch), and a steamer insert with cover—all with comfortable handles and a design that creates a nice balance when holding the pan.

$299 at Amazon

3. Cuisinart 14-cup Food Processor

This Cuisinart 14-cup food processor is number 1 on our list.

The 14-cup Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY Food Processor was the winning appliance in our food processor testing. Its large capacity means it can handle anything from purees and soups to slaw, and even pastry dough. In addition to the basic chopping, mixing and dough blade, it comes with shredding and slicing discs.

The capacity of the food feeding chute is large enough that there’s no need to cut a block of mozzarella or a beefsteak tomato in half before processing them. And the machine runs so quietly it won’t shut down conversation in the kitchen.

$185 at Amazon

4. Cuisinart 6-quart 3-in-1 Cook Central Multicooker

Our favorite slow cooker is the Cuisinart Cook Central, which provides more functions than other slow cookers.

A lot more is expected of a slow cooker these days if it’s going to be allowed precious countertop real estate. While this machine may top our list of favorite slow cookers, Cuisinart packed features into the Cook Central Multicooker that make it far more useful than slow cookers you may have known in the past.

In addition to slow cooking, it can brown/sauté, roast, and steam. You can even sear food right in the insert before simmering it. In our testing, this was one of the few programmable models that was easy to set without referring to the manual. After cooking, it automatically switches over to the warm setting for eight hours.

The oversized plastic handles on the cooking insert make it very easy to lift out of the base, and its aluminum and non-stick finishes make it easy to clean compared to the heavy ceramic crocks that come with most models.

$160 at Amazon

5. Cuisinart Hurricane 2.25 HP Peak Blender

A person operates the Cuisinart Hurricane blender, which has smoothie ingredients inside.

In our latest round of blender testing, the Cuisinart Hurricane 2.25 HP Peak Blender came out on top. It churned out consistently smooth smoothies and snow-like crushed ice faster than its competition. It has an impressive amount of power without an extra-large footprint, or price tag.

With the push of the Smoothie button, the Cuisinart Hurricane turned out a perfectly smooth smoothie in one minute without a trace of the frozen fruit, almonds, fresh kale, or flax seeds that had gone into the mixture. The Hurricane's ice-crushing prowess was also truly impressive, turning four cups of ice into evenly flaky snow in about five seconds.

The preset buttons work perfectly for their designated functions while the low, high, and pulse options offer enough flexibility for a wide range of blending tasks. The programmable countdown timer is handy for longer blending tasks like soup, and the 60-oz jar provides enough capacity to blend for a crowd.

$187 at Amazon

6. Cuisinart CSK-150 Electric Skillet

Electric skillets add cooking space to your kitchen, and this on from Cuisinart tops our list.

Whether you need extra cooking space while entertaining, or you’re setting up a satellite kitchen or buffet dinner, you never know when an electric skillet will come in handy. We tested several and the Cuisinart CSK-150 Electric Skillet was the best of the bunch.

Of all the electric skillets we tested, it was one of only two that maintained a steady simmer, rather than a near boil, at a medium-low heat setting. It’s big enough to cook eight hamburgers at once without crowding, and the patties come out browned and crusty, as if they were cooked on the grill. In the warm setting, it maintained a temperature that kept chicken cacciatore hot without overcooking it.

$140 at Amazon

7. Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus 9-speed Hand Mixer

The Power Advantage Plus hand mixer from Cuisinart is our favorite hand mixer.

Until it’s time to make banana bread, you may not give much thought to the humble hand mixer, but Cuisinart put in enough thought to make this one our favorite. The Power Advantage Plus, with nine adjustable speeds, is easy to use and can handle mixing everything from egg whites to bread dough.

The on/off switch and speed controls are intuitive to use, and the mixer is always slow starting, so you never get an initial spatter of flour in your face. The stainless-steel attachments, which include regular beaters, chef’s whisk, dough hooks, and a spatula, are dishwasher safe. Best of all they can be stored in the included storage case that snaps right onto the mixer—no more rummaging through the utensil drawer for that one missing beater.

$80 at Amazon

8. Cuisinart Triple Rivet Collection 15-piece Knife Block Set

The Cuisinart 15-piece knife block set tops our list of knife sets under $100.

For knife sets under $100, this Cuisinart 15-piece set is our top pick. We’re impressed that this set bundles so many knives for such a low price. The chef’s knife has great balance and a comfortable, nicely shaped handle.

This set includes six knives (an 8-inch chef’s knife, a 5-inch Santoku knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 4.5-inch utility knife, and an 8-inch slicing knife) along with a honing steel, kitchen shears, 6 steak knives, and a large, wooden block. The Triple Rivet Collection is an excellent choice if you’re on a tight budget.

$66 at Amazon

9. Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker

The Cuisinart Vertical waffle maker is our highest rated waffle maker, and it's as fun to use as it looks.

There are a lot of waffle makers out there, but this unique vertical waffle maker is number one in our book. Our tester noted, “Don’t be put off by the Cuisinart Vertical's funky design. In this case, Cuisinart really did reinvent the wheel.”

The waffle iron locks shut and stands upright with a batter chute at the top. Batter fills the cavity, and any extra bakes right at the top—no overflow, and no mess. The front of the machine flips down to reveal perfectly cooked waffles every time. Plus, the slim, vertical design of this waffle maker makes storage easy.

$60 at Amazon

If you’re truly waffle-obsessed, Cuisinart has another entry in our list of best waffle makers—the Double Belgian Waffle Maker. As its name suggests, this machine bakes two waffles at a time.

After adding batter to one chamber, rotate it in its frame, fill the other side, and rotate it again. Lights and tones signal when each one is done, and you’ll find waffles that are thick, fluffy, tender on the inside, and crunchy on the outside—absolute waffle heaven.

$150 at Amazon

10. Cuisinart Deluxe Electric Griddler

The Cuisinart Griddler Deluxe is our favorite indoor grill.

When you’re craving a grilled steak and you don't have access to a great outdoor grill, your thoughts may turn to an electric indoor grill. The best electric grill we tested is the Cuisinart Griddler Deluxe, which functions when opened or closed and has reversible plates for grilling or griddling. The plates are particularly easy to snap in and out and they can be washed in the dishwasher.

Versatility rules with this appliance. When in its open position, you can select different temperatures for each plate—bacon on high and one side and scrambled eggs on low on the other. When in the closed position, an innovative lever allows you to adjust the distance between the plates to avoid crushing burgers or to press down on a grilled cheese sandwich, but not so hard that all the cheese oozes out.

$155 at Amazon

11. Cuisinart 1.7 Liter Electric Cordless Tea Kettle

An electric kettle can be a very useful appliance, and our winning kettle is from Cuisinart.

After testing more than 20 electric kettles, the Cuisinart Electric Cordless Tea Kettle reigns supreme. This electric kettle offers six preset heat settings between 160°F and 212°F to help you steep green tea, black tea or coffee to their specific preferences; and easily discernible, intuitive buttons

The Cuisinart electric kettle works quickly—clocking in around 5 minutes to fully boil water—and features a series of pleasant beeps to let you know when it’s done. In addition to the speed and pre-set temperature options, we appreciate the overall stellar performance and attractive design.

$98 at Amazon

12. Cuisinart ICE-21 Ice Cream Maker

This Cuisinart ice cream maker tops our list of frozen treat machines.

It’s a tough job, but someone has to test all the ice cream makers to help you buy the best one. In our testing, the Cuisinart ICE-21 came out on top. Our tester concluded that it’s, “Easy to use, reasonably priced, and small enough to live on my counter during the summer.”

The Cuisinart ICE-21 can not only create a smooth batch of ice cream, but the open top easily facilitates adding mixins for a well-mixed rocky road or brownie fudge swirl. And, it’s relatively quick, too. If you can remember to freeze the canister overnight before the ice cream craving strikes, you can have your homemade frozen treat in less than 30 minutes.

$70 at Amazon

13. Cuisinart Deluxe Electric Can Opener

If you need an electric can opener, this one from Cuisinart is our favorite.

Manual can openers may take up less space in the kitchen, but if you regularly open a lot of cans, an electric can opener may be an important appliance for you. They take the labor out of a task that is tedious for some and borderline impossible for individuals who have issues using their hands, or seniors with arthritis.

When we put some to the test, the Cuisinart Deluxe Electric Can Opener was the one we liked best. We appreciated the precise, speedy, hands-free operation, and enough stability to open a 48-ounce can of broth. Its tall, sleek design not only looks good on the counter but provides important functionality to open taller cans.

$30 at Amazon

14. Cuisinart EvolutionX RPB-100

The Cuisinart Evolution X is a lot like a regular blender, but you can take it on the go.

The Cuisinart Evolution X Cordless Compact Blender is our favorite portable blender. As you would expect, it’s powerful. It quickly and easily blended everything from a basic fruit and yogurt smoothie to a piña colada, made with full-size ice cubes.

The Evolution X can blend for 22 minutes without losing power. As it takes about a minute to whiz a single drink, you can make a whole lot of smoothies or daiquiris on a single charge.

After you finish blending, you remove the jar from the base and replace the blending blade with a non-spill travel lid so that you can enjoy your drink on the go without feeling like you’re drinking out of a blender jar.

$77 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 14 of the best Cuisinart products we’ve tested