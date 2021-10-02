Our readers love the Saatva mattress—and right now, you can get one for a killer discount

Saatva's mattresses are reader favorites, and, right now, they're on sale for a killer price.

A good night's sleep isn't complete without the perfect mattress. Whether you're looking for a soft, firm or plush bed, Saatva has you covered. Right now, you can score customer-favorite mattresses for a serious discount at the luxury bedding retailer.

Through Monday, October 4, shoppers can take 10% off purchases between $1,000 and $2,500 and 15% off purchases of $2,500 or more. The deal includes all purchases, from mattresses to bedding, and is automatically applied at checkout.

Upgrade your bedroom with a Saatva mattress.

That means that during the sale, you can take home Saatva's flagship hybrid innerspring mattress for just $978.30 for the 11.5-inch twin XL size—just $91.30 more than the (not-included-in-the-sale) twin model. We put the 14.5-inch luxury firm version of the Saatva Classic mattress to the test and found that it felt like a bed similar to one you'd find in a luxury resort. While we were ultimately disappointed with the large size and poor movement absorption of the mattress, we found the bed to be comfortable and were impressed with the white-glove delivery service.

Another great option to upgrade your sleep set-up is the Saatva latex hybrid mattress. During the weekend sale, you can get the twin version for $1,034.10—$114.90 off the full $1,149. The all-natural mattress is made of hypoallergenic latex and is treated with Saatva's exclusive botanical antimicrobial formula, which the brand claims helps combat bacteria, mold and mildew growth.

Ready to refresh your sleep? Pick up a lush mattress from Saatva right now before this sale becomes nothing more than a dream.

