These readers oppose Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's plan to expand school vouchers

Editor's note: These views represent the opinions of readers of The Tennessean. Send your perspective of 250 words or fewer to letters@tennessean.com. Please include your full name, city/town and ZIP code.

Use taxpayer money to pay for public schools

Gov. Bill Lee and his Republican legislature want to expand the school voucher program, which diverts taxes from public schools and spends them on private, parochial or home schools.

Is this the “string” that they have vaguely referred to for their plan to turn down almost $2 billion in federal tax money for Tennessee education?

What is their motive for foregoing more than a billion dollars for public schools in order to spend Tennessee tax dollars lining the pockets of owners of these private schools? What is the benefit to these lawmakers?

It is certainly not to “provide parents of underprivileged children to access good educations” as they claim. If they cared about that, special needs school programs, lunches for the poor or testing to verify their learning curves, they would leave the Tennessee education tax money in the public schools and accept the $1.8 billion of federal tax dollars to afford good educations for all Tennessee children with quality public education. There are serious ethical issues in the TN Congress re. education.

Dottie Freckman, Madison 37115

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) visits Tennessee to support Gov. Bill Lee's proposal at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

More school vouchers will benefit the wealthy

Governor Lee has begun the process of implementing school vouchers under the guise of serving the underprivileged student population.

Money for those at or near the poverty line. The sales pitch leans on competition creating better schools and one size doesn’t fit all. Fine. Year two of the program is very different. Anyone, regardless of income, is eligible for the stipend.

The real world result is that a Williamson County family bringing in $500,000 annually will be able to assuage the cost of the car used by the student to drive to Nashville to attend the private school they were already enrolled in. It is just another tax advantage for the wealthy.

John Petrucelli, Nashville 37205

Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, listens to Gov. Bill Lee’s new statewide school choice program, Education Freedom Scholarship Act, alongside former Nashville mayoral candidate Alice Rolli at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Giving state vouchers to parents is frightening

Although Governor Lee thinks his taxpayer funded education voucher program is a boon to parents everywhere, his attempt to force it on the entire state is not only misguided but dangerous to the future of Tennessee.

Most private schools have a religious affiliation, so using taxpayer dollars is a clear violation of the separation of church and state.

Gov. Bill Lee proposes a new statewide school choice program, Education Freedom Scholarship Act, at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

The state has no jurisdiction over private institutions, and unlike public schools that are open to all, private schools get to pick and choose who they serve. Unfortunately, some of these private schools will do a horrible job and there will be no one to hold them accountable for our kids.

Giving people $7,000 to home school a child seems like a radical and frightening idea. I do not discount the fact that there are wonderful examples of home schooling. However, most people do not possess the skills or disposition to undertake this difficult assignment, but they might be tempted by the voucher.

It is why we require our public school teachers to attend college and get a degree in education. And once again, who will hold these home schools accountable? The Department of Education has historically been weak at monitoring the performance of home schools, and parent teachers can pretty much make up their own curriculum.

Look, parents already have choices for educating their children. If they are committed to home schooling they can apply for a waiver. If they want their children in a private school for religious reasons they can do that, and most private schools have a financial assistance program. Let us use taxpayer dollars to fund the public school system where all children are welcome, and we can enforce standards that hold schools accountable to give our children the best education possible.

Thomas Riss, Mt. Juliet 37122

