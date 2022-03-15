Readers pick their favorite corned beef sandwiches

The parades might be behind us, but the river's still green and a hunger for St. Patrick's celebrations will keep rolling through Thursday.

We're glad so many readers offered their corned beef sandwich picks to add to our own recommendations of Moon's and the Corned Beef Factory.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Susan B: Manny's Deli on Jefferson gives you, "an amazing amount of corned beef (two meals easily!) on every sandwich. Try the combo of pastrami/corned beef for some added peppery taste. So lean and tasty!"

Stephen S. and Mike C. also voted for Manny's.

Dan B: Morry's Deli in Hyde Park "makes the best corned beef sandwich in the city. Every bite melts in your mouth and it's not obnoxiously large."

Stephen B and Bill H: "If you haven't had the corned beef (or any sandwich) at Lardon yet in Logan, I humbly suggest you run, don't walk. That place is special."

We didn't see the corned beef but tried the terrific Reuben ($17).

Monica H: "Sit by the fire at The Curragh in Edison Park, have a pint, and enjoy their stacked corned beef sandwich on sturdy rye bread."

Jim B: "The Bagel on North Broadway. Kaufman's on Dempster in Skokie."

Rebecca H: "I'm with you, Justin, preferring Reubens. Breaking Bread in Crystal Lake and Cary have smacking good ones."

Lynn P: "Jeff and Judes hands down."

Blast from the past: Fred U. writes about places his dad used to take him when he worked at Merchandise Mart, including "Mama Batt's on 22nd and Michigan for their corned beef sammy. His other place was closer to the Mart, Braverman's Cafeteria, whose trademark was, 'Where the corned beef really comes thru the rye.'"

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.