Readers react: Abbott's border strategy, Donald Trump, and voter apathy

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference as Texas Army National Guard troops deploy from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Monday May 8, 2023, to the Texas-Mexico border. (Credit: Jay Janner/American-Statesman/File)

Abbott's busing strategy works. These

mayors should come see for themselves.

Growing up in the 1950s/early '60s, it was common for parents in our lower middle-class neighborhood to take an ungrateful child to either a really, really poor nearby part of town or to visit a local hospital to witness children dying of cancer. There’s nothing like a dose of reality to bring someone to their senses.

I would like to suggest to Governor Abbott that he invite the mayors of New York City, Chicago, Boston and Washington, D.C. to all join him for a long weekend vacation at our Texas southern border to see firsthand what a true humanitarian crisis looks like. Perhaps they’ll return to their sanctuary cities with a different outlook.

I applaud Governor Abbott on his brilliant strategy of busing migrants to these cities and others. It’s working.

Newt Hasson, Austin

If you ask where the humanity is in our

immigration policies, look to your left

Re: Dec. 30 article, "Where Is the Humanity?"

If desperate human beings cross the border into Texas in search of a better life, following the same dream that inspired the ancestors of every other person living in Texas, they can expect to be labelled "illegal," arrested, separated, and lied to about it. Then they might be loaded onto a bus and trafficked to some distant locale where the governor of Texas might snicker about scoring political points. All of this assumes they didn't die in the desert.

If your cause is "law and order" that applies to those families but didn't apply to yours, if maintaining the "balance" between the have-everythings and the have-nothings is your philosophy, then you are being well served. But if you are someone who thoughtfully wonders where the humanity is, then look to your left.

Ken Lones, Austin

There should be no confusion. The laws

apply to everyone, even Donald Trump.

I don’t understand the confusion. “No person shall . . . hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, . . . who, having previously taken an oath . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” Donald Trump took an oath to support the Constitution but then engaged in insurrection against it. Donald Trump chose to attempt to overturn the Constitution; therefore Donald Trump is responsible for making himself ineligible to hold any office in the United States.

“Let the people decide”? If the 14th Amendment can be ignored, is everything in the Constitution up for vote? Clearly not. We are a country of laws, and those laws apply to everyone, even Donald Trump.

Eric Estlund, Austin

Our politicians are out of touch because

the vast majority of Texans don't vote

Re: Dec. 24 article, “Voters agree: State leaders are out of touch”

Of course, state leaders are out of touch with Texans. Out of 17 million registered voters in Texas, only 2.5 million bothered to vote in the recent Texas (constitutional amendments) election. If Texans don’t vote, then elected leaders don’t know what Texans really want.

Texas is not so much a Republican state majority as it is a non-voting majority.

The nonpartisan League of Women Voters publishes a Voting Guide that makes it easy to compare candidate’s positions and issues. It is not that hard to pay attention, learn and do your civic duty to vote.

Elected leaders affect our lives: Electric Grid Collapse, Women’s Reproductive Rights, Fair Pay for Public School Teachers and much more. Choose wisely Texans, and please vote.

Jenny Clark, Austin

Texas couple's perseverance on behalf

of military veterans is commendable

Re: Jan. 1 article, "How a Texas couple changed course of history for sick, injured veterans"

The world needs more people like Le Roy and Rosie Torres. When they started “pushing that rock up the hill” (working to get the government to provide treatment for military service people who were damaged by the toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan), little did they know it would take 13 years of pushing to get the “rock” to the top.

Such perseverance is commendable, to say the least, and they deserve lots of applause for their efforts to make it happen. Thanks for introducing us to these heroes.

Mary E. Milam, Austin

This is the time for true conservatives

to rise up and keep Trump out of office

2024 must be the year true conservatives of the Republican Party stand up and restore the Party of Lincoln to the traditional conservative values they once stood for. In November the election will not be about politics or differences in opinion on issues such as the economy or national security. It is an election about right vs. wrong. True conservatives know the difference. We all know the difference.

No one is expecting true conservatives to vote to reelect President Joe Biden or join the Democratic Party, but they are hoping that the true conservatives of the Republican Party will rise to the moral occasion, vote to keep Trump out of office and help our country return to American values, values such as honor, integrity, and winning or losing with dignity.

John Cobarruvias, Houston

