Readers react: Another deep freeze: Here we go again

Eli Blue Hernandez, who was homeless, bundled up against the extreme cold at the Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center, where he got a new tent on December 23, 2022. (Credit: Jay Janner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN/File)

A deep freeze and serious concerns

about life in Texas. Why do we allow this?

Re: Jan. 16 article, “Deep Freeze."

I am in my ninth decade, retired, and live in fear, literally of my life. Fear of losing electricity. Fear of losing heat. Fear of losing water. I have lived in the northeast, in freezing Chicago, in California, and overseas over my 80+ years. Never have I experienced such continuing uncertainty regarding the supply of these critical life services. How does this happen in the “energy capital of the U.S.”? It happened in 2011, catastrophically in 2021 and here we go again now. Why do Texas voters continue to put up with this? Is it masochism? Ignorance? I just do not understand.

Ken Rygler, Round Rock

Extreme temperatures are part of life.

ERCOT needs to get its act together.

Re: ERCOT asks Texans to conserve power Monday morning. Sorry, but ERCOT needs to get their act in gear. If the grid has problems in cold weather, then fix it. It is not rocket science and countries around the world in cold climates manage just fine. Extremes in temps are now a reality. Stop expecting everyone else to do your job.

John Perry, Austin

A promise to never set foot in the state

again, and a question about Texas values

To the editor: My husband and I enjoyed visiting Austin and other areas of Texas with our grandchildren. With the recent drowning deaths of an immigrant mother and her 2 children after Texas officials allegedly blocked federal agents from rescuing them, we will never set foot in Texas again. What is wrong with the values of Texas?

Christine Day Duluth, MN

Not convinced that democracy will

endure if Trump wins a second term

Re: Jan. 14 commentary, "American democratic system will endure"

The premise of this article is to reassure us that this election will not be the end of our democracy. Re-read if you missed it.

My reservation is that Mr. Turley underestimates the lengths to which Donald Trump will go to make sure he wins. Turley was impressed that following the "insurrection," which he minimizes in importance, members of Congress quickly reassembled to carry out their constitutional functions."

Imagine a scenario whereby Trump is elected and he decides to appoint himself president for life. His minions in Congress dare not defy his will, nor wish to diminish power for themselves, and agree.

I would love to be able to have the faith that Turley touts. Based on what I see in today's political world, I am quite dubious. Voters, please don't let us down.

Jeri Porter, Fischer, Texas

The voters in Iowa have spoken and the

pundits decree the election is determined

2024 Two questions I’ve pondered lately: First, watching all the hysteria and news coverage over the Iowa caucus election, I’ve thought the number of Iowa votes for Trump represents a very, very teensy sliver of American registered voters. Yet, somehow this election has determined the entire course of the 2024 presidential election according to the news pundits. Surely Americans aren’t such lemmings that Iowa can determine how they will vote?

Second, Republicans can barely take a breath without saying “Biden’s open borders policy.” They have been instructed to keep this narrative going despite evidence that there is no open borders policy. Yet, I haven’t seen a GOP plan advanced to close the borders. Build the wall? No man-made obstruction in history without strategically placed armed guards trained to shoot on sight has succeeded in blocking desperate people, such as with the Berlin Wall. Is this what Republicans want Biden to enact?

Dru Edrington, Georgetown

Enraptured supporters must realize

Donald Trump is a real-life Pied Piper

Donald J. Trump is a perverse Pied Piper. Unlike the fabled musician who destroyed the rodents wreaking havoc in Hamelin, the former president empowers modern-day vandals.

In Robert Browning’s poem, music lured the rats to their deaths.

Those who attend Trump’s rallies seem similarly enraptured, convinced that Trump is their godsent savior.

His dystopic rhetoric attracts racists, misogynists, antisemites, anti LGBTQ+ and those who hate immigrants and the disabled. The tone and pitch of Trump’s lies led his audience to rampage through the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The fictional Pied Piper eventually leads the town’s children away except for one disappointed child. “Just as I felt assured my lame foot would be speedily cured, the music stopped and I stood still.”

This may be our country’s path back to sanity. Beguiled Trump supporters must realize their charismatic leader is a charlatan.

Barbara Chiarello, Austin

Confederate Heroes Day doesn't promote

racial tolerance. So why do we observe it?

The state of Texas currently celebrates Confederate Heroes Day on January 19. Years ago, this holiday was called Robert E. Lee Day. It's a day off for state employees. I am at a loss as to why we continue to celebrate this.

Amazingly, it occurs within the same week as Martin Luther King Jr Day. The juxtaposition of these holidays is uncomfortable and divisive at the very least. I do not feel that Confederate Heroes Day supports aspirations of racial reconciliation and tolerance. On this day of Confederate heroes, do something that supports our brothers and sisters on this earth rather than our divisions.

Scott Brookhart, Austin

Remove the blinders and ask yourself:

How many criminal cases does it take?

Please help me understand, why anyone would support Trump in the next election! This has nothing to do with being a sane Republican or a sane Democrat; I support people of both parties who are logical and thoughtful.

The Emperor's New Clothing story says it all, folks. In the story a young boy tells the crowd the truth that the emperor has no clothes on. Maybe it's time to ask our youth what they think, as something is seriously wrong with the way many adult Americans are acting!

We as a nation can do better. Please do your homework, America, and get the facts! How many criminal cases against Trump does it take to remove one's blinders? It really is a privilege, a right, a responsibility, to be able to vote. Make America Sane Again!

Kathy Murphy, Austin

