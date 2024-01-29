Readers react: Talk of a border invasion is intended to scare you

Former President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, after he received Abbott's endorsement at the South Texas International Airport, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Credit: Eric Gay/Associated Press)

Don't be fooled by Abbott and Trump

scare tactics about a border invasion

Border immigration is no more a crisis than the hysteria that followed the high number of Irish immigrants fleeing to America to escape starvation. Abbott and Trump’s hyperbole has somehow convinced everyday people that this is a frightening invasion worthy of military and inhumane responses. Absolute rubbish!

My number one concern is greed-flation. As a retired schoolteacher, I cannot afford to feed my family, pay medical expenses, repair my car, get my granddaughter braces, pay my taxes, etc.! None of that has anything to do with the border. But Abbott and Trump have decided to spend billions of our tax dollars to stop these desperate people who just want to come to America and work hard to escape gangs, violence, poverty and give their children a better life. Please don’t let them suck you into their scare tactics. I’m betting your real-life concerns are very much like mine.

Beverly Clark, Wimberley

Blame the politicians for allowing

hiring of unauthorized immigrants

Re: Jan. 21 Politifact, “Who’s really responsible for border crisis?”

This seems to me an easy question; the answer, our politicians were responsible going way back. If long ago they had imposed a prohibitive fine for employing an illegal immigrant and had strictly enforced such a law, there would not have been work here and therefore no reason to come.

Some politicians and others suffered when it was revealed that they had employed an illegal immigrant. What hypocrisy when eleven million were in the U.S.!

Bob Sanders, Lakeway

Political activists led Art Acevedo

to withdraw, and that's a shame

I'm a long-time criminal defense attorney, so not usually pro-police. Chief Acevedo was the exception. He was intelligent, honest, collaborative with other players in the criminal justice system, eliminated much systemic corruption in the department and held officers accountable.

The uproar about sexual assault cases is misguided. Police only collect evidence - it's up to prosecutors to process and use it. There were multiple problems with the lab for years, before and after his tenure. Most of the backlog problems were due to previous district attorneys' ineptitude. The current DA, who is very short on legal experience, but long on a political agenda, should understand this. It's a shame he and his political activist friends caused Acevedo to rethink accepting this position.

I hope Acevedo will continue his work in some capacity and not be discouraged by the uproar from a few uninformed activists and city council members.

Andria Hill, Austin

The fox guards the hen house? Did we

forget Acevedo's tenure as police chief?

Talk about the fox guarding the hen house. Have we forgotten all the police shootings, culture of violence and lack of accountability that pervaded Acevedo’s tenure as police chief here? Can Austin trust him to be on the side of our citizens and not continue to shield APD?

Rona Distenfeld, Austin

Editor's note: Former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo announced Jan. 30 that he had withdrawn acceptance of interim City Manager Jesus Garza's job offer to oversee policing in Austin.

While many sit idly by, Trump wields

another assault on our democratic way

I agree with Jonathan Turley that our “Constitution is written for times like these,” but the branches designed to protect our constitutional system are threatened.

For the first time in 247 years, America’s legislative branch impeached the president twice. Unlike all those before him, that president ultimately refused to concede his election loss. He then enabled a riot and supported efforts to stop the electoral vote proceedings. So, the judicial branch indicted him on multiple counts. Now, that same man leads his party and is trying to become president again, while dehumanizing those in the judicial and legislative branches just upholding their constitutional duties.

While I share the author’s pride in our Constitution, many in power are sitting idly by and allowing an unprecedented assault on the integrity of our entire democratic system. While our democracy may endure another Trump presidency, at the very least it is on the ballot.

Damon Weitz, Round Rock

House should take up measure

addressing global education needs

Covid-19 interrupted learning for children all around the world. Millions of children could not access digital learning programs. Many have not yet returned to school. According to a UNESCO report, 250 million children were out of school in 2022, 6 million more than the previous year.

We must not allow a generation of children to miss out on a quality education. The READ Act Reauthorization (H.R. 681) seeks to address this global education challenge. It reauthorizes the original 2017 READ Act, which is a proven policy that delivers positive results, especially for girls and children in conflict areas.

The Senate has passed the bill. I call on Chairman Michael McCaul to move it to the floor of the House. Tell your representative you want them to support H.R. 681. The world’s children deserve no less.

Eloise Sutherland, Austin

How to submit a letter to the editor

Send letters of no more than 150 words by noon Thursday by using our online form at https://bit.ly/3Crmkcf or send an email to letters@statesman.com.

We welcome your letters on all topics. Include your name and city of residence; we do not publish anonymous letters.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Readers react: Talk of a border invasion is intended to scare you