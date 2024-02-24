Readers reacted to a question of whether cellphones should be banned on school campuses.

We asked readers about Senate Bill 1314 and the possibility of a complete cellphone ban on school campuses in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Senate’s Education Committee approved Senate Bill 1314 on Jan. 13 to create an incentive program to aid school districts, up to $1 million, for enacting a cellphone-free campus policy. With an estimated fiscal impact of $181 million, some senators expressed interest in taking the bill a step further by implementing a complete ban on cellphones in schools ― without incentives.

Here are our readers' responses:

● Banning cellphones in schools sounds like a reasonable thing to do. However, since our Legislature and governor have rendered this state awash with guns, it’s a bad idea. Kids are scared to death, and don’t think they aren’t. I have grandkids in high school. Having a cellphone makes them feel a little safer. So don’t even think about it until you actually do something about this problem that you — Republicans — have created and the rest of us have to live with.

— Mary Kirtley, Oklahoma City

● I have taught in Oklahoma for 35 years, and I can state truthfully that the introduction of cellphones is the worst thing that could possibly happen to the classroom. My students today are absolutely addicted to them! And we wonder why academic success is down? Pretty obvious culprit … and no, do NOT incentivize this. When the ability for students to have cellphones in their possession was legalized in the late '80s and early '90s, we saw a drop in academic success. They don't have to pay for the ability to carry one, so why should the taxpayer pay for the removal of them?

— Eric McMurray, Oklahoma City

● A complete cellphone ban in schools, as proposed by Senate Bill 1314 in Oklahoma, raises significant concerns, particularly regarding the documentation of bullying and abuse, emergency communications and student safety. Cellphones can be vital in providing evidence for misconduct and ensuring quick contact during crises. Instead of outright bans, schools should explore balanced approaches that promote digital literacy and responsible use, while maintaining access for emergencies and educational purposes. Implementing a complete ban without considering these factors may inadvertently compromise student safety and hinder the resolution of serious incidents.

— Kierston W., Edmond

● Definitely need to get rid of this distraction in schools.

— Melanie Self, Tulsa

● I don't know what you have to do but get rid of the cellphone for schools during the time they arrive 'til they leave. If a parent has to get in touch with them at school, they can do the old-fashioned way and call the front office to get the message to them, not call them during class. Based on my years in teaching, when the phone entered the classroom, problems started arising as they are more interested in scrolling for dumb videos to show their friends, finding out when the next fight will be, hearsay on some bully content, etc. You will get some chaos out of this, but they will adjust. You just have to figure out to work it. Concerts are locking phones as they enter. Maybe that is something to consider and teachers have the ability to unlock them and that is where the money aspect should go.

— Gary Crissman, Mustang

● No, do not ban them!! Just have rules on them. What if they're being hijacked? A cellphone could save lives. They use the calculators and internet for schoolwork. This is stupid! Parents want to be able to reach their kids at all times. It is too dangerous nowadays in the school system.

— Mitzi Russell, Newkirk

● Get rid of cellphones in classrooms. Put them in lockers or in cars. Cellphones should be allowed anywhere except in classrooms or where instruction is taking place. Cellphones should not be allowed in classrooms or where instruction is being held!

— Johnny Moore, Oklahoma City

● I think it’s a great idea. Cellphones are a distraction whether you are talking, texting or reading replies and scrolling through social media. Boys and girls (all ages) are in school to listen and learn. I am 100% for cellphone ban in school. By the way, generations went to school and learned without cellphones.

— Nicki Allen, Vian

● Yes, ban cellphone use during class with consequences for violation of the policy. However, cellphones are an essential means of family communication in 2024. Also, they can be life-saving in case of emergencies and natural disasters. Let's think things through before we create dangerous and unintended consequences with a total ban.

— Ken Loffer, Norman

