Readers respond to Chauvin's murder conviction

Apr. 28—On April 20, former Minneapolis Police Officer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty on all counts for the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd on May 25, 2020. Floyd, a black man, died after Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeled on Floyd's neck for nine minutes.

The Express-Star reached out to readers on social media to gather their thoughts on the outcome of the trial.

The verdict brought a sense of relief for some.

Jessica Tramel said, "I cried tears of joy hearing guilty. We all watched a murder take place for almost 10 minutes and he needed to be found guilty."

Other readers said that while the verdict brought a sense of justice, more changes need to occur in the future regarding equality.

Marilyn Westoff said, "Happy with the veridict but this is just the first step in justice equality in this country. Changes have to come."

One responder said Chauvin had time to change the outcome of the tragic incident on May 25.

Kim Powell said, "If you watched or listened to this trial—as I did—the entire 3 weeks worth, there is no way you could come to any other conclusion than that Derek Chauvin was guilty of murder. He had almost 10 minutes to make lots of different decisions and he chose to be prideful and sit with his hands in his pockets and his knee on Georges neck while ignoring every other person around him telling him that he was killing him. He knew what he was doing—he just never thought he would get held accountable."

One reader asked why Chauvin didn't place Floyd in the back of the patrol unit.

Monica Roberts-Irby said, "George Floyd was handcuffed, on the ground and breathing. Why wasn't he put in the back of a police car?

Floyd's murder raised questions about the standards of law enforcement officers. The incident also may have tainted the image of law enforcement, according to one responder.

Jessica Fox-Coon said, "I think police are put in difficult situations every day that they handle appropriately. Clearly this wasn't one of those times. As a cop you are held to a higher standard and this particular cop didn't do what he was trained to do. He very easily could have subdued the suspect in another way but he chose not to do what he was taught. He deserves what's coming to him. He gives every good cop a bad name."

Another responder, while in agreement with the verdict, asked if the jurors may have felt pressured.

Jeff Groucher said, "I believe he was guilty of at least one of the three charges I am not at all upset at all with the verdict however I believe there was too much interference for us to know for positive that the jurors came to this conclusion from their own observation or due to their fear of retaliation."

Most responders seemed to agree with the verdict.

Travis White said, "It was a horrible situation all the way around. But in the end justice must be served, and he got what he deserved."