Readers comment on the School Board, Vladimir Putin being a war criminal and more

Policy ignored

At recent meetings, some School Board members have stated that the board is dysfunctional. Board members who have failed to understand their role impact good decision-making, and ineffective governance is the byproduct. The School Board could begin by making a commitment to adhere to the policies they approved.

Board policy states, “Whenever the position of Superintendent shall be vacant, the Board shall actively seek the best qualified and most capable candidate for the position of District Superintendent.” When Superintendent Karen Clarke submitted her resignation in November 2020, she gave the board seven months to actively seek the next superintendent. Instead of taking the opportunity to seek the best candidate, a majority of the board decided to buy out the contract and appoint an interim.

After appointing the interim, some board members who remembered the policy asked about a search. The majority of the board decided to ignore the policy and appointed the interim as superintendent. Again, the opportunity for a search and community input was lost.

With the appointment of Interim Superintendent Shane Andrew, the board has the opportunity to take the first step in the search process. That step involves gathering community input regarding the credentials, experience and attributes the community wants in the next superintendent.

Kathleen V. Black, Gainesville

War criminal

President Joe Biden is right: Vladimir Putin is a “war criminal” and "cannot remain in power.”

Making unprovoked military attacks on another independent state, militarily targeting and killing civilians in their homes, using cluster bombs in populated areas and killing unarmed civilian trying to flee a war zone in clearly marked vehicles are some of the gravest war crimes being committed in Ukraine by Russian forces.

Ideally, the persons most responsible for these crimes should be brought to justice. In the case of Ukraine, such persons include Putin and those high-ranking officials executing his war. However, the probability of Putin being tried for war crimes while he is in power is zero. He must be removed from power, ideally by the Russian people.

A recent precedent for the popular removal of a criminal ruler occurred in Serbia. Slobodan Milošević, president of Serbia from 1997-2000, was indicted in 1999 by the UN's International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) for a variety of war crimes committed by his troops and militias during the Yugoslav wars.

Economic sanctions had a devastating impact on Serbia’s economy and society. In order to get sanctions relief and rid themselves of a criminal leader, the Serbian people overthrew Milošević and sent him to the ICTY for trial.

Paul J. Magnarella, Gainesville

Install permanent sign

I'm not sure if it's the Florida Department of Transportation, city or county that puts out the digital sign for semis not to park in the road near the Springhill Publix on 39th Ave and 92nd Court, but I sure do appreciate it when they do. They block the roads and entrances to the businesses there.

However, as soon as they take the sign down, the semis are there again. Something permanent needs to be put up there to discourage them from parking there.

Kim Miller, Gainesville

Returned email

I recently sent three emails to three different St Johns Water Management District email sites, in favor of breaching the Kirkpatrick Dam. All three were refused/returned, saying mailboxes were full, email sites had closed or letter was simply refused. Where is "Q" when you need a conspiracy plot?

Walter Roberts, Gainesville

