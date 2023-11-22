Our readers set the table for more than 500,000 meals in eastern Wisconsin. Thank you.

Thanks to your generosity, we're able to support more than 500,000 meals for neighbors in need across eastern Wisconsin.

You provided $81,264.90 in donations to USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin's annual Stock the Shelves campaign. Along with a match of $45,000 from a coalition of credit unions and $10,000 from Mike and Mary Salsieder, the final campaign total reached just over $136,000.

Combined with the purchasing power of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, our partner for this campaign, every $1 donated buys $10 worth of food.

The incredible, and continued generosity of our community, just set the table for 545,060 meals.

Sitting in the newsroom as I write this, with the buzz of reporters on the phone and typing furiously in the background, it's easy to get caught up in the day-to-day issues: Got to have that meeting, edit this story draft ASAP, drop what you're doing because it’s 3:30 p.m. and you must figure out how many holiday stories is too many holiday stories. Time passes quickly when one day bleeds into the next.

But $136,000 makes you stop.

It makes you reflect.

Across Wisconsin, there are people who can't focus on work because their stomachs are roaring in their ears. Kids who can't wait for school lunch because they didn't have dinner last night. Older folks who struggle to get out to shop, let alone pay for those food items.

But, as we reported last month, there are also volunteers putting their skills to use to feed their communities. There are farmers donating over 220,000 pounds of produce a year. There are people focused solely on supporting new mothers and their budding families.

Stock the Shelves allows us to share those stories and alert readers about how they can help keep those programs running. Your donations support the myriad of efforts at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and their partner pantries to keep on feeding Wisconsin families.

This time of year there are numerous worthy causes competing for your time and attention. It's hard to know the magic formula that moves people to action. Our belief is that giving readers information is the best tool and that the stories our team put together moved your heart and opened your wallet.

So, from me and the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin journalists to you and yours, thank you for your continued support.

As is tradition, the names of donors are listed in today's paper. Please take a moment to take a look at the generous neighbors across Wisconsin who supported this mission to feed families.

Taima Kern is editor of The Post-Crescent in Appleton. Reach her at 920-907-7819 or tkern@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Stock the Shelves raises $136K for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin