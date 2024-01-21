Readers share thoughts on Indiana General Assembly session

Here's what community members had to say in recent letters to the editor. Submit your own thoughts here.

Economic enhancement district needed for downtown

We are seeing yet another attempt by some in the Indiana General Assembly to ignore and disenfranchise voters in Indianapolis. In December, the City-County Council overwhelmingly voted to create an economic enhancement district (EED) to meet the needs of the core of the city. The EED would levy a fee only on the residents and property owners within the Mile Square. This fee would fund important efforts to provide a cleaner, safer, and more welcoming downtown, not only for those who live and work here, but for everyone who visits.

The Indiana General Assembly is debating whether to let Indianapolis create an economic enhancement district to raise revenue for downtown.

Three legislators, none of whom represent anyone who lives in or immediately adjacent to the Mile Square, introduced House Bill 1199, which would repeal the right of Indianapolis to establish an EED.

For the General Assembly to step in and prevent the establishment of the EED would be a travesty and violate essential Hoosier values of fairness and respect for the consent of the governed. No legislator, regardless of the community they are elected to represent, should support such an effort.

Jeffrey Stroebel

Indianapolis

Freeman should choose words carefully

I am writing to express my concerns regarding a recent statement made by Sen. Aaron Freeman regarding the "war on cars" and the proposed limitations on right turns on red in Indianapolis.

The use of the term "war on cars" has generated controversy and is perceived by some as inflammatory language. Encouraging more constructive and open dialogue through carefully chosen words could contribute to a more productive conversation among constituents. I believe that a thoughtful and transparent discussion could help bridge the gap in understanding between Sen. Aaron Freeman's perspective and that of concerned citizens.

It is crucial to approach this matter with sensitivity and consideration for the diverse opinions within the community. I appreciate Sen. Aaron Freeman's dedication to serving the constituents of Indiana, and I hope that an open and constructive dialogue can be initiated to address these concerns and ensure the well-being of our community.

Patrick Wootan

Indianapolis

Indiana is behind on marijuana

Regarding the Dec. 24 letter, "Marijuana presents too many health issues for Hoosiers," does marijuana present as many health issues as cigarettes do?

Medicinal marijuana is used for chronic pain and is reported to relieve pain better than opioids, which can be addictive. Marijuana has shown positive effects on PTSD and Glaucoma. I have never seen marijuana make anyone violent, as alcohol will do.

Illinois, Michigan and Ohio sell legalized marijuana. Millions of dollars in tax revenue from Hoosiers are spent in other states.

Indiana is one of 10 states with no legal sale of medicinal or recreational marijuana. Our General Assembly needs to look closer into the tax revenue it would bring into this state. It will probably be like Sunday alcohol sales. We will be one of the last states, if not the last, to legalize marijuana.

Tom Freije

Plainfield

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IndyStar letters to the editor: New Indiana General Assembly session