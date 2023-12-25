Readers sound off on Christmas Day

Enjoy this holiday celebrated through the ages

Brooklyn: Christians don’t have to be concerned about the exact date of Christ’s birth, for they rejoice and believe that the eternal word of God became human about 2,000 years ago. However, there is good evidence that Jesus was born in late December. Early church fathers, including St. Augustine, set Christ’s birth in late December.

Augustine also set the 25th of March as the Feast of the Annunciation. These church fathers wanted nature to reflect the liturgy. They knew that we gain seconds of sunlight every day after the December winter solstice: Out of darkness comes Jesus, the “light of the world” (John 8:12). Yes, there were end-of-year pagan celebrations going on, but the early church fathers, in their wisdom, often “baptized” pagan customs. If some of you Grinches don’t approve of this, take off your wedding rings. It’s a custom we received from the pagans!

Why did the early church fathers choose the 25th of December? It could very well be that they chose this date due to the rabbinical celebration of the low holy day of Chanukah (dedication), which fell on the 25th of Kislev (1 Macc. 4:59), when the Temple, which had been desecrated by pagans, had to be rededicated.

Moreover, to those Grinches out there who believe in the “no shepherds in December” theory, you are wrong! There certainly can be Bethlehem shepherds tending their flocks in December! Don’t you know that it can get warm in Bethlehem in winter? Merry Christmas, all traditional 12 nights and days (Dec. 24-Jan. 6)! Christopher Amato

Deeper meaning

Bronx: It came to pass, the ancient prophesy / Handed down from days of old / The birth of a child, a messiah / The greatest story ever told / And the people beheld in the eastern sky / A distant point of light / It was the star of wonder / Beckoning true believers / On that silent holy night / It was a sign in the heavens, a revelation / And its eternal meaning would never cease / This is the way to salvation, it heralded / Behold the Prince of Peace / Christ entered the world to deliver us / from our fear, despair and strife / And to teach us it’s not just a season / Peace is a way of Life. Merry Christmas, Happy New Year. Bob Pascarella

Be gracious

Warwick, R.I.: The celebration of Christmas is one of secular pleasures that has been with us many years. There is also a need to be inspired by the true meaning by visiting shrines and places of worship that espouse the virgin birth of the Christ Child. Our world is truly in need of reflection on our spiritual lives, as all around us are wars, famine, civil unrest and hatred of others’ religious beliefs. Try attending a religious service and offering a prayer of thanksgiving before your holiday meal this year. Merry Christmas to all. Bob Sweeney

Things get better

Bronx: I always bought my flowers from this Mexican lady on the corner with her kids, always smiling. She disappeared. I didn’t know what happened to her. I always prayed she was alright. One day not far from home, I needed some flowers and I walked into this shop, and a smiling lady said hello. I knew her, but from where? It was her — she had her own little shop. Her husband and the kids were all working there. It’s my favorite store. Merry Christmas in the land of opportunity. Julio Rivera

Better to give

Manhattan: At this time of year when most people celebrate holidays, there are many homeless people who are left to fend for themselves. There’s not much to celebrate. I have been pleased to give homeless people some money, a meal or clothes. I deserve no credit for that. I see a fellow human being in severe need with no loss to myself in offering a little generosity. They have always been very grateful, which was its own reward. I have even received small gifts at this time of year from homeless people. Other gifts were “thank you, my brother!” “I love you brother,” “God bless you, my friend.” One man hugged me from behind four months later with a smile. One man gave me all he had, which was two sticks of gum. May I suggest, when you see a homeless person, a greeting and whatever amount feels right to you will be much appreciated. Manny Martin

Do good

Hamilton Square, N.J.: Whatever your beliefs, make the reason for the season kindness, love and giving. Love yourself and you will know how to treat others. Then carry it forward through 2024. Eileen Johnson

Humbug

Central Islip, L.I.: Christmas, a time of cheer and joy. Baloney! People are more aggressive on the road (a lot stupider than usual), competition among shoppers comes close to riots — yeah, Christmas is cheer and joy all right! Bah humbug! Christmas has only one meaning: commercialism. The holiday season turns people’s personalities worse than they normally are. Thomas Sarc

Be the peace

Homer, Alaska: The battle of life is difficult and peace hard to find, but each of us has the ability to take that moment to feel the joy of peace and love, if only in our hearts. Who knows, one day we may all join together with the wisdom, strength and grace to be part of a lasting and eternal peace. Looking at the world as it is now, it is hard to imagine. Keep the heart of love always present and find the joy within you. We must look forward to a future filled with beauty and love. If we do not, we become the embittered remnants of all those who have been the catalysts for all things evil in this world. Love is the promise, God is the gift, and we must be the answer. God bless you all. Gary Carter

Immaculate conception

Camden, N.J.: Christmas has always been special to me. I am the only child of my single mother. Mom worked as a sales clerk at John Wanamaker’s from my birth until I was 9. Christmas in Center City, Philadelphia, how well I remember. My mother and her two brothers’ wives all studied child development/early childhood education. That set the groundwork for what I would study and become in adulthood. Christmas is a Christian festival when the birth of Jesus Christ is celebrated. All of my life, I’ve always adored Dec. 25. Around nine months from this observance is my birthday. Yes, counting back in time, I acknowledged with my mother that I was conceived on Christmas Day. She rightfully confessed to me that truth. Individuals who were conceived in the latter part of March are more likely to be born on Christmas Day. Merry Christmas! Wayne E. Williams

Sad song

Scranton, Pa.: To the tune of John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over),” I offer the following rendition for a region of the world where war is a part of life: So this is Christmas / They’re all on the run / Fear has taken over / Staring down the barrel of a gun / And so this is Christmas / All the child wants is one / Bowl of soup for his belly / Before the day is done / No very Merry Christmas / No happy New Year / For the children of the Middle East / With many more tears than cheer. Vin Morabito

Courageous compassion

Salerno, Italy: Pope Francis is getting a lot of criticism for his recent statement that the Catholic clergy can bless same-sex couples if the rituals do not resemble marriage. A number of bishops, cardinals and lay Catholics have denounced Francis’ statement as blasphemy and heresy. We’ve seen something similar in the early 1960s. Pope John XXIII initiated Vatican II with the intention of bringing the Church into the modern world. However, overly conservative elements within the Church opposed John XXIII’s reforms and even accused him of being a heretic. Today, Pope John XXIII is widely admired for his pastoral approach, his optimism, and for his vision of where the Church should be in the 20th century and beyond. Additionally, John XXIII was canonized on April 27, 2014, along with Pope John Paul II. Pope Francis is in good company. He should maintain his positive, forward momentum to modernize the Catholic Church. Anna Maria Zucca