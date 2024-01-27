Readers sound off on hate crime capital punishment, fashion compliments and COVID news

Death according to skin color is unjustifiable

Brooklyn: From your editorial “Murder, life and death” (Jan. 14) about a possible death sentence for Buffalo massacre gunman Payton Gendron (photo), I quote: “The arguments against the death penalty, such as it being applied more frequently to Black and Brown defendants charged with killing whites, does not apply, as this is the opposition situation.”

I was 15 when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. I am from the generation when Blacks had to fight to not sit in the back of the bus, the Ku Klux Klan lit burning crosses on their lawns and they were refused service at restaurants. When they were lynched and hanged, murdered in jail, tortured. A little later in history, shot 40 times. Sodomized like Abner Louima. Killed time and again by authorities and by civilians. Suffocated so they couldn’t breathe. Because they were Black.

Every time I see a picture of George Floyd, I cry. But what you have written here is a horrendous breach of the standards of fair and ethical justice. In effect, you aren’t implying — you are saying — that giving a Black murderer of a bunch of Caucasians the death penalty is more questionable than this Caucasian murderer. Because of skin. It was revolting in every possible aspect.

A lot of injustice has happened. Righting the wrongs means being just toward all equally, setting the example for the next generations. Without equity, someone suffers unjustly. Usually it’s the innocent. Be equal, have harmony in the garden, and it’s then the serpent becomes apparent. When the serpent is in everything, one can scarcely see the garden for the weeds.

You need to seriously rethink this, because I see Lady Justice peeking out from her blindfold. Joy E. Goldberg

Futile campaign

Clearwater, Fla.: The people of New Hampshire have spoken. It’s apparent they want the experience and strong leadership of former President Donald Trump. Nikki Haley’s decision to remain in the presidential race when she clearly has no chance is but one example of poor decisions Haley would make as president. Oddly enough, Haley doesn’t recognize defeat — even when it’s staring her in the face. Or perhaps she is just too stubborn-headed to admit it. In the meantime, everyone but Haley can agree that she is finished, defeated — kaput. JoAnn Lee Frank

Soulless sole motivation

Manhattan: I have come to the conclusion that there is only one reason the Republican Party unequivocally stands behind Donald Trump: They want to win at all costs, and Trump, with his MAGA supporters, is their best chance. Their unconditional support for Trump has nothing to do with their beliefs, values, political positions or even love for our country, but only with their drive to attain and keep power. Sad that that is all the Republican Party actually stands for these days. Chana Schwartz

Pure obstructionism

Hartsdale, N.Y.: It was both revealing and disturbing to read that our recent ex-president has directed his congressional puppets to not work toward real, comprehensive, bipartisan immigration legislation because he doesn’t want to give President Biden a win. Instead, he wants to campaign on Biden’s failure — which would be created by his own party’s not thinking of “America First” and instead thinking of how to make the other guy look bad. The abject cowardice and lack of concern they are showing would, in a sane America, be reason to remove them all from office. In the America we have been forced to live in, some would say this is normal. It is everything but. Norman E. Gaines Jr.

With them in spirit

Roosevelt, L.I.: Our deepest wholehearted sympathy, prayers and condolences go out to our beloved King family in the death of Dexter King. We are praying for the entire family without ceasing. Arthur L. Mackey Jr.

Appreciation appreciated

Avon-by-the-Sea, N.J.: Voicer George Havriliak admires the high heels that news broadcasters wear. There is nothing unusual about that. Personally, I appreciate it when a man takes the time to notice and admire my high heels. I take the time every morning to make sure they match the outfit I am wearing on that day. Some may call this “accessorizing.” When a man compliments me on my high heels, it means that he appreciates the time and effort that I take on a daily basis to make sure I am well-dressed for any occasion. So, Mr. Havriliak, as well as other men reading my Voice of the People letter, please compliment women for being well-dressed and wearing fashionable high-heel footwear. Those compliments mean a lot to us. Ophelia Paolino

True putz

East Meadow, L.I.: For those of you looking for the true meaning of “putz,” watch Greg Gutfeld, whether it’s on the show “The Five” or anywhere else you can hear him speak. Jeff Tuck

Right to refuse

Yonkers: The City Council carries on like a bunch of crybabies, ranting and raving over Mayor Adams’ veto of the How Many Stops Act. In essence, this act would entirely limit policing because of the ludicrous amount of time each documentation of the intervention would take. The author of this stupidity — himself a former arrestee — should be held accountable by voters when his tenure is up. If the Council overrides the veto as promised, the police should do one of two things: Abide by the act and deplete the entire overtime budget with this idiocy and, in the pedigree section of the report, write “refused.” The author is, was and will always be a total mutt. Ralph A. Manente

Overhyped

Bridgewater, N.J.: Nobody likes a retro freak and fewer people like a born liar. Mike Lupica is both, especially when he refers to the Kansas City Chiefs as “champions of the world” (something they have never been!). Perhaps Lupica can take his George Santos-like fantasies to Sports Illustrated or some other clickbait farm. Charles Everett

Easier on the eyes

Charlotte, N.C.: Though I’m not a big Taylor Swift fan, I am certainly not “disgusted,” as Voicer Manny Agostini is, by seeing Taylor on my TV cheering for her boyfriend at an NFL football game. She’s a very popular and attractive young lady. Perhaps Manny preferred the shirtless Jason Kelce bounding around in the crowd with a beer. Even though Jason was cheering for the Chiefs, his defense was “taking your shirt off is like a Buffalo Bills thing.” If Taylor was a Bills fan and acted accordingly, maybe Agostini wouldn’t feel so bad. I know who I’d prefer seeing. Ron Turek

Special circumstances

Ridgewood, N.J.: Re “Speech and violence” (editorial, Jan. 24): In the second paragraph, you end with, “there is no circumstance under which a chemical attack on a group of protesters is justified.” You are wrong. Chemical weapons, even lethal force, were justified by the government during the protests of Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol. However, the Capitol Police restrained themselves, a heroic stance that cost them dearly. Peter J. Peirano

‘In whole or in part’

Forest Hills: To Voicer Soterios Vrontis: Percentages are helpful when used in sports, taxes, budgets, etc., but not when it comes to human life and the deaths of innocent women and children. I ask again: What number of deaths have to occur to get you to say enough? Genocide definition: The deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group. If not genocide, what would you call it? You say it is “the cost of war.” Try telling that to the parents and families of the slaughtered innocent victims! Mel Moskowitz

Updates requested

Mount Vernon, N.Y.: I have been disappointed that the Daily News has yet to publish the latest COVID-19 development on the front page like you guys used to do in the early days of the disease, back in 2020 and 2021, especially when certain variants like omicron first emerged back in late 2021. Why did the JN1 subvariant not make front-page headlines? There’s some people, especially the elderly, who may not have other means of receiving the latest COVID-19 news (i.e. text alerts) other than the traditional printed copies of your paper. With that in mind, can you post the latest COVID-19 development you can think of on the front page, please? As long as it’s not fearmongering. Michael Pert