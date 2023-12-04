Readers sound off: MAGA's vision, the mystery of Trump's support, and Abbott's vouchers

Support for Trump

and character, defies understanding

I don't understand why anyone refusing to vote for Joe Biden because of his age would even consider voting for a 77-year old man who defrauded students at Trump University, who condemned a U.S. war hero while praising Nazis, who caged immigrant children separated from their families, who cheated on his taxes and wives, who stole top secret documents from the White House, who orchestrated a coup to overturn our democracy in order to crown himself dictator for life and is now planning to round up all his political opponents and unauthorized immigrants ("vermin").

I don't know how any American could continue to support that lying sociopath, unless they only get one TV channel (Fox) or sincerely believe that a man who’s paid off a porn star and ridiculed a disabled reporter, could still be considered the second coming of Christ.

Sharon Austry, Fort Worth

The GOP should pay a political price

for foisting Trump on Americans

In anticipation of the 2024 presidential election, the media’s talking heads are saying the race will likely be between incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican president Donald Trump.Like Liz Cheney, former Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives, I believe Mr. Trump should not be allowed to run for president in 2024 if a jury finds him guilty of inciting an insurrection or attempting to overthrow our government on Jan. 6, 2021. Of course, Trump is innocent until proven guilty. The jury must find out if Trump was in on the insurrection planning and planning to throw his vice president, Mike Pence, under the bus.For years to come, a severely broken Republican Party should have to pay a steep political price for foisting Donald Trump on the American people in 2016. He was not fit to be president then and is still unfit to be the Republican Party’s nominee in 2024.

Paul L. Whiteley Sr., Louisville, KY

What exactly is MAGA's vision for

the future should their values prevail?

From the adult world they will soon join, what are the young hearing from some who are attempting to shape the future of America? Will hearing the goals of Donald Trump and his supporters, like Greg Abbott , inspire them to anticipate a hopeful future like those before them who have lived in a democracy - a government framework that has endured for over 200 years and allowed America to flourish.

If not democracy, what do MAGA groups foresee for America should their values prevail? What is their vision for America’s children? Greater income inequality, more severe racial and religious divisions? Decency, and empathy for fellow humans (referred to as vermin?) abandoned, and assurances that truth, honesty and goodwill are no longer required of us?

Our children could live in that world should democracy be abandoned. Will that be their future?

Norma Watkins, San Marcos

What problem is Abbott trying

to solve by pushing vouchers?

Why is Governor Abbott so committed to the school voucher issue? What problem is he trying to solve?

The major issues in K-12 education in Texas are surely teacher recruitment and retention, followed closely by our lack of support for special education needs.The charter schools do little to improve our average education outcomes. In fact, they drain resources from our already underfunded state school system.

Governor Abbott and the education commissioner, Mike Morath, share a duty to improve their own existing state school system, and until that is taken care of, then vouchers should remain a very low priority. Whatever is "wrong" with state schools, the actions to address these problems are ultimately the fault and responsibility of the state.

Mr Abbott, if you really wish to address "failing schools" show us your solutions rather than diverting attention and funds to alternative and divisive schemes.

Malcolm Grey, Round Rock

