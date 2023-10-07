Readers sound off on Salem's payroll tax ahead of the November election

Salem's proposal to tax workers in the city to pay for public safety and social services appears doomed.

An overwhelming majority of respondents to a Statesman Journal online poll about the payroll tax on the Nov. 7 ballot said they will vote against it. Public comment during council meetings and on social media has been similarly opposed to the tax.

Of the 150 surveys submitted to the Statesman Journal's unscientific poll, 124 people said they would oppose the tax. Twenty-six said they would vote in favor.

The Salem City Council adopted the Fiscal Year 2024 budget in June with the understanding that if new revenue wasn't found, the budget would need to be amended.

In a 5-4 split, the council voted in July to impose a .814% tax on wages for people working in Salem, regardless of where they live, as early as July 2024. It is expected to generate $27.9 million annually and cost a person earning the average hourly rate of $29.90 the equivalent of $506.24 a year.

The Oregon Business & Industry, a statewide chamber of commerce and trade association, launched a successful effort to refer the tax to voters.

The Statesman Journal asked readers how they felt about the payroll tax, what should be cut if no new revenue is found and how the proposed cuts would impact them.

Here's what we heard from respondents:

What those against the payroll tax say

Many respondents pointed to the high cost of living and inflation as a reason they will not vote for the tax.

"Grocery prices are astronomical as are gas and other utilities," one said. "This is not a time to dip into the taxpayers' pockets again."

Others said the city has been careless with its budget, and a payroll tax would not be needed if leaders reigned in their spending.

"It would keep people from wanting to work in the city," one respondent said. " I don't feel like the people should be punished because our city government has overspent and mismanaged the funds available."

The phrase "taxation without representation" was a common refrain, with people expressing anger at both the council passing the tax and at the fact that people who do not live in Salem cannot vote on the issue in the election but can still be taxed for working in city limits.

"I do not live in the City and will not consent to be taxed without representation," a respondent said. "I cannot even vote on this tax yet they want to take money from MY paycheck."

Some said they would consider voting for the payroll tax if the rate was lower or if it had gone to voters first instead of being passed by council. Others said leaders need to be specific in how the money would be spent.

Many respondents expressed dismay about the city's budgeting process and spending priorities.

"The City of Salem Budget Committee —and the Salem City Council's approval of the budget — demonstrates that both bodies are incapable of effectively meeting the basic public safety needs of the municipality," one said. "Gifting the inept more funds through a payroll tax would be folly."

And one of Salem's most prominent residents voiced her opposition in a recent meeting with reporters.

When asked about the payroll tax and how the state would handle the tax if passed, Gov. Tina Kotek said she would vote against the measure as a Salem voter.

“I’m sympathetic to the needs of the City of Salem," Kotek said. " I think it needed more conversation about how it would be implemented."

But she said Salem is not the only city currently struggling to provide basic services.

"Even if I vote no on that local measure, we do need to have a discussion with Salem and other cities about how they’re going to meet their local needs," Kotek said.

This already entails Oregon Housing and Community Services assessing what type of services might have a financial problem because of the expiration of one-time dollars they received during the pandemic.

“That’s an issue for Salem," she said. "They want to, for example, keep their homeless services going. So what can we, in the short term, help them do to keep their services running while they also deal with their long-term financial challenges?"

What those supporting the payroll tax say

Those who said they will vote in favor of the tax said the funds were necessary to keep the city an attractive, liveable place for everyone.

"I am the Ward 4 City of Salem budget rep and I know that after looking for savings and cuts, there is no way that we can cut ourselves out of this budget deficit," one respondent said. "We need more revenue, however, we also need more strategic investment with our new revenue not just for more staff and fire departments but (for) economic development."

Others said people who work in Salem but live elsewhere still use many city services and should contribute to the cost of emergency services, police and homelessness programs.

They worried that cuts to police and fire could result in longer response times and less community policing. Cuts to parks and homelessness services could make the city less desirable for new residents, tourists and businesses, others said.

"We have to pay for what we get, and those costs are going up just like everything else," one said. "I'm not thrilled about it, but it's the price we (literally) pay to live in a modern society."

What services should be on the chopping block?

City officials are beginning discussions about what cuts would need to be made if the payroll tax fails. They have mentioned several possible cuts:

Closing the West Salem library branch and limiting services at the Salem Public Library downtown.

Stopping the ability of Salem Police to investigate high-level drug trafficking cases.

Cutting funding to the city's 180 temporary microshelter beds and navigation center.

Closing splash pads, drinking fountains and bathrooms at city parks.

Closing two fire stations.

Respondents were divided on how the city should cut the budget to address the budget shortfall should the tax fail.

Some said the fire and police budgets and staff were too big and needed to be trimmed. Others said everything should be cut except for fire and police.

Many urged the elimination of programs to shelter the homeless, provide services like showers and mental health care and respond to unmanaged encampments.

"Why make the employed pay for the homeless?" one person questioned.

"There is too much help for the homeless," another wrote. "Make them work for their room and board."

One respondent said Salem had so many homeless because the city provides plentiful services, and another claimed "80%" of people living unsheltered choose to be there. Both sentiments have been determined to be false by advocates and researchers, who instead point to the high cost of housing, lack of drug and mental health services and domestic violence as contributors to homelessness.

Salem Mayor Chris Hoy previously pointed to how little the city did regarding homelessness just a few years ago. The responsibility fell on the county and state, and the number of encampments in Salem parks, underpasses and sidewalks visibly increased.

Homelessness has been the top issue of concern for Salem residents since 2016, according to a series of surveys. Many have urged the city to take more action to house people and clear encampments.

Jimmy Jones, executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, said this began to change four years ago, around the time the city began embarking on unprecedented projects like the microshelter villages, the navigation center and Safe Parking Shelter Sites.

“Downtown Salem today, in particular, looks much better than it did four years ago," Jones said. "It’s safe, and at night people are able to go and shop and eat and enjoy the city. That’s not an accident. It’s a consequence of enormous sheltering investments that have moved the needle. If those investments end, you can expect to see a dramatic increase in the homeless in all areas of the city.”

Funding for all those programs could be cut as the city manages the gap in revenue it faces.

Many denounced the city's discussion of cuts as "scare tactics," claiming the city is threatening to cut fire and police to make people feel less safe.

"They are trying to utilize scare tactics," one respondent said. "They should go back to the drawing board and look for minuscule cuts in every budget line item rather than pretending that only doom and gloom major cuts will work."

What to protect from budget cuts?

Nearly everything that showed up on the list of things poll respondents thought should be cut also appeared on the list of things that should be protected.

Police and fire appeared most frequently as things people wanted to keep fully funded.

The two departments are some of the biggest and most expensive in the city.

For FY 2024, the general fund budget for fire was $48.69 million and for police $59.39 million, meaning the two departments take up 58% of the general fund budget.

Many people said more cuts should happen at the Salem Public Library. Already, hours could be reduced, programs that support early learning and child literacy could be cut and the West Salem branch could be closed entirely.

"Close the libraries," one person said. "I haven't used one in years."

Another said the internet makes libraries obsolete. But several others said libraries were critical for families, literacy, community events and sheltering from the elements.

"I visit the library almost daily," one respondent said. "I don't have AC, so during the summer it was a refuge for me."

According to data from the Salem Public Library, the library has 54,562 active cardholders.

In the past year, 12,938 people signed up for new cards, and 647,330 items were checked out. More than 27,000 people attended library events last year.

One person wrote that the closure of free, family-friendly activities such as the library and splash pads would make them want to move to a different city with more services.

But others said the cost wasn't worth it.

"I’d rather see a library and fire station close than to have even less food on my table," they wrote.

Parks, infrastructure and arts also made the list of services to protect from budget cuts.

"Community and strong community services are important," said a respondent who indicated they would vote in favor of the tax. "I don't want to see the City degrade, which can happen very quickly without the proper funding of services."

Confusion about what city funds cover

Several respondents suggested cutting things that are non-existent or not funded by the city.

One suggested cutting councilors' salaries. In Salem, unlike many similarly sized cities, the mayor and city council positions are volunteer, unpaid positions.

Another said to cut the Capitol building improvements. The Capitol building is a state-owned property and not funded by the city.

Abortion and drug treatment also were suggested as possible cuts. The city provides neither. Those services typically fall under private health care or the public insurance marketplace.

One said the city should stop spending tens of millions of dollars for a three-day event at Bush's Pasture Park, seemingly referring to the Salem Art Fair.

That event is put on by the nonprofit Salem Art Association. The city does provide some support using revenue it gets from motel and hotel bed taxes charged to visitors. That fund has about $4.3 million in it and has been used for local cultural events, parks operations, historic building maintenance and tourism promotion.

Reporter Dianne Lugo contributed to this article.

