Readers sound off on subway platform gates, Yusef Salaam’s stop and Mazi Pilip

The MTA’s new barriers should be able to move

Staten Island: Let’s examine the logic of the fences and the mobility of the straphangers regarding the new yellow guard gates at some MTA subway stations. The fences are going to be more hindrance than help. People who regularly ride the subway know where the train doors open in regards to what stop they are getting on or off at. They tend to congregate at the anticipated door entrances and exits and clamor through crowds to get on and off. With these yellow barriers, instead of being able to exit the train and immediately pivot left or right, avoiding the incoming crowd, the fence blocks that escape route.

This crush is not going to be pretty. As much as I would think that a fence could work, I don’t know why a retractable fence option is not explored. If they think sporadic fencing is the way to go with the push and run crowd, they are mistaken. The pusher just needs to make sure at this point that the random person they target is standing where there is no fence! And a random shove is executed sans a fenced area.

I truly believe in this day and age that the technology to do much better could be available to sync a gate opening and closing with the train doors. This would also eliminate the dangerous position of the ones who stick their necks out hoping to see an oncoming train approaching in the tunnel. Myra B. Goodman

Small measure

Brooklyn: To Voicer Norman J. Sissman: Do not “ass-u-me” you know my charitable donation status with neighbors being cold and having coats. Please also stop with the guilt about people not being able to afford to change their gas stoves out. No matter what the governor’s report states, if we do but others don’t, it’s like spitting in the wind. Lastly, last I checked, Sleepy Hollow wasn’t in the five boroughs. We are strangled with regulations here. Are you? Kris Tapper

Skipped steps

Babylon, L.I.: So Councilman Yusef Salaam complains that he was pulled over on a car stop and he was not told why. Listening to the body cam audio shows that the officer identified himself and Salaam immediately played the I-am-a-councilman card. He did not ask the reason for the stop. The officer was nothing but courteous. The problem I have is that young officers today are too worried about getting a complaint, so they neglect to follow procedures: 1) Ask for ID and car papers (did he take the driver’s word who he is?). 2) Explain the reason for the stop. 3) Issue a summons for a violation. 4) Ask the NYC councilman is this car registered in his name in Georgia? Insurance fraud? As a retired law enforcement official, I was against body cams, but in this instance it shows that it is a useful tool. Edward May

Obscured

Staten Island: Re the Georgia-registered, excessively window-tinted passenger vehicle Councilmember Salaam was operating: Should he be talking about transparency? Brian O’Leary

Clean stop

Lynbrook, L.I.: Yusef Salaam should meet with the officers who pulled him over and tell them they did an outstanding job. He wanted an explanation for why he was pulled over? He is in office less than a month and he’s appointed chairman of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee. What is his experience? Qualifications? Doing time, it seems. Council members Adrienne Adams and Selvena Brooks-Powers have a vendetta against the NYPD, in my opinion. This officer was textbook. Ask any cop with time on the job — tinted windows put officers in danger. As chairman, Salaam should know this. A summons could have been issued. That you are a councilman does not give you a pass. As the City Council demands that cops obey the law fairly, practice what you preach. Larry Lombardo

A little said a lot

Manhattan: I’m a Daily News digital subscriber and just read Efrem Sigel’s excellent op-ed, “Three lies about Israel & the truth” (Jan. 25). Congrats! It’s a short, lucid account that swiftly puts to rest several key myths about Israel. Israelis just want to lead their lives free of terrorism, and if possible, in peace with their neighbors. I hope to see more of these op-eds. Glenn Richter

Welcome message

Manhattan: Thank you for Efrem Sigel’s op-ed piece. It was much appreciated by many of us who are liberal and, at the same time, supportive of a Jewish homeland. Serena Smulansky

Not the first

Jamaica: In Richard Johnson’s column on Sunday, he said it was a historic moment for the Oscars that two African-Americans were nominated for the same movie, one for Best Actor and the other for Best Supporting Actor. Maybe, because it was two men. But if the main reason was for African-Americans, let us remember 1985, the original “The Color Purple.” Whoopie Goldberg nominated for Best Actress, Oprah Winfrey and Margaret Avery for Best Supporting Actress. Wait, that’s three for the same movie, and all women! Carol Grant

Behavioral issues

Valley Stream, L.I.: Congratulations to Donald Trump, New York’s petulant spoiled brat. Child Trump seems that he can not control himself when faced with authority. He throws temper tantrums, mumbles under his breath and disrespects our judges. Donald likes to sexually abuse women. So once again, congratulations, Donald, your grab ’em by the p—y just cost you $83.3 million dollars. And you want to be president again? You can’t be trusted! Vince Sgroi

Unintended target

Scarsdale, N.Y.: I found the letter from Voicer JoAnn Lee Frank a bit confusing. Though it clearly condemns Nikki Haley for remaining in the race, Frank’s comments such as “doesn’t recognize defeat” and “just too stubborn-headed to admit it” seem to really apply to the former president. I wonder if she sees the irony in her letter. Herbert Katz

Just want to win

Greenwood Lake, N.Y.: To Voicer Chana Schwartz: I have come to the conclusion that there is only one reason the Democratic Party unequivocally stands behind President Biden: They want to win at all costs, and Biden, with all his blind supporters, is their best chance. Their unconditional support for Biden has nothing to do with their beliefs, values, political positions or even love for our country, but only with their drive to attain and keep power. Sad that that is all the Democratic Party stands for these days. Joe Fioramonti

My feelings exactly

Bellerose: I wholeheartedly support Mazi Pilip’s run for Congress in the 3rd congressional district for her stand on a number of issues and including the migrant issues. She had a press conference outside of the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center shelter in Queens Village. She said, “Look around me,” neighbors are scared, concerned and angry, and they should be. Well, I’m one of them. I live a few blocks away in Glen Oaks Village. I’m a senior citizen and am concerned about my safety. According to her campaign flyer, Mazi will pass the strongest law ever to fight illegal immigration, she will end Biden’s failed economic policies and protect taxpayers, and will stop the pro-criminal policies of Biden and Gov. Hochul. Frederick Robert Bedell Jr.

Didn’t follow

Bronx: On Jan. 18, I responded to another Voicer’s assertion that supposedly “mild” law enforcement re the Jan. 6 insurrection was “proof” of white privilege since the 1963 March on Washington had innumerable police on standby. I correctly pointed out that in 2020, BLM was allowed to cause damage in many cities (termed “unrest” by the media) with extremely little police intervention, and the few participants who were arrested had their charges dropped, clearly showing that “privilege” goes to everyone, regardless of color. In response, Voicer Edward Scott called me a racist, which is especially curious since he doesn’t know what color I am. Scott then bizarrely invoked the phrase Blue Lives Matter — which wasn’t mentioned by the original Voicer or myself — and amazingly deduces that my statement “excuses violence by light-colored terrorists.” Huh? I solely addressed the first assertion that compared the amount of police to both incidents. Eric Cavaballo Callvado