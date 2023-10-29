Readers sound off on U.S. intervention, fossil fuel terminology and EV accessibility

The world needs a U.S. that stands for sanity

Huntington, L.I.: Your editorial “Helping hand” (Oct. 21) was spot-on in that however rhetorically “clumsy” President Biden’s address was in coupling “Putin and Hamas in the same bucket,” the purpose of “driving home that we all have a direct interest in the outcomes” was saliently made.

Obviously, “force is needed” because “annexing Crimea wasn’t enough to satiate Putin” and Hamas’ atrocities against Israeli civilians redefines the word barbarism while humanity cries for world order in an unraveling Middle East. As the leader of the free world, it’s vital that Biden reinforces that Israeli and Palestinian civilians’ lives matter and that “minimizing such tragedies is a must, for both humanitarian and strategic reasons.” It’s obvious that Putin wants “subjugation” of Ukraine; China aims for the same with Taiwan, but Hamas clearly seeks extermination of Israel.

It’s all madness, and it all stains the soul of humanity. We must remember that the spark that ignited World War I was struck in Sarajevo, Bosnia, when Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the Austro-Hungarian Empire, was shot to death by a Serbian nationalist on June 28, 1914. Adolf Hitler’s invasion of Poland in September 1939 drove Great Britain and France to declare war on Germany, marking the start of World War II.

In the end, our nation must not only offer a helping hand, but also a steady hand and guiding light, inspiring a vision of peaceful coexistence for the sake of humanity. Failure of diplomacy and leadership is not an option. President Biden, this is your time, and for the world’s sake, I pray you are up to the task. Chris N. Karalekas

Weak-willed

Terre Haute, Ind.: Biden mumbles and slurs “don’t” to Iran, but they do it anyway. Iranian-backed terrorist factions have been striking United States forces throughout Syria and Iraq with regularity since his original “don’t.” Iranian leaders realize this administration is infested with leftist, socialist, weak-wrist, soft-hand appeasers, so they “do”! Just as egregious is the worthless mainstream Marxist-style legacy media’s refusal to inform the American people of these drone and rocket attacks that, in many cases, have caused multiple acute injuries to our troops. Whether this administration’s cabal authorizes retaliatory action against Iran for its future sponsored attacks on U.S. ground forces remains to be seen. More than likely, it will be just another Biden “don’t.” Earl Beal

Send it south

Shaftsbury, Vt.: Our neighbors to the south need our expertise and business know-how to develop and create a sound economy. Yes, that’s correct, Central America and all those poor, starving people need U.S. business expertise. Having a sound economy in Central America, with jobs available and living conditions bettered, will solve the problems we have of people flooding our borders. Sending money to Israel and Ukraine may not be a good idea during these wars. Better to keep our resources for our neighbors to the south. Tom King

Shameful times

Forest Hills: In light of the horrific events going on in Israel and Gaza, and the total breakdown and insanity going on in our federal government: Ashamed to be Jewish, ashamed to be Muslim, ashamed to be an Israeli, ashamed to be a Palestinian, ashamed to be an American, ashamed to be a human being. Sadly, man’s inhumanity towards man knows no bounds! And adding to all the unspeakable horrors, there is a third willing participant: the mass media, which keeps adding fuel to an already blazing wildfire instead of trying to calm and put out positive, productive information. Shame on all of them! Mel Moskowitz

Swap shop

Brooklyn: So, now we have a Supreme Court justice who enjoys taking freebee vacation trips, a lying, corrupt representative and a senator with a fancy taste for collecting gold bars. It seems like the predictions detailed in the tango “Cambalache,” which was written in 1934, are showing at the present time. Francisco J. Castillo

Inconsistent principles

Manhattan: If House Speaker Mike Johnson really is the evangelical Christian he says he is, why does he support Donald Trump, who has broken at least nine of the 10 commandments? And why does he have so much hate in his heart for gays? And if he is so pro-life, why does he have such a high rating from the NRA? Just sayin’. Joie Anderson

Found it

Massapequa, L.I.: Every year around Halloween, Charlie Brown would be looking for the Great Pumpkin. Were Charlie to head to Florida and find Mar-a-Lago, he would see the Great 215-pound Pumpkin. His wish would come true, if only Charlie could kick the football. Ron Boehning

Biggest liar

Katonah, N.Y.: Voicer Ron Turek’s recent letter equates Trump’s honesty with used car salesmen. That’s an insult. They are paragons of virtue compared to Trump’s trustworthiness. I wouldn’t buy a cold from that guy. Gregg Cunningham

Unnatural term

Farmington, N.Y.: Isn’t it time, at a bare minimum, that we stopped re-enforcing the lies of the fossil fuel industry? People assume the word “natural” means that something is clean and good for you. At a bare minimum, I am writing to ask you to turn away from this industry moniker. Let’s at least call “natural gas” what it is: fossil gas (and let’s refuse to use the term LNG and instead use the more descriptive phrase “liquified fossil gas,” or LFG). Or to simplify, just say methane. This may seem small but words matter, and we need to stop using words that are reinforcing the continued degradation of our atmosphere and oceans. We don’t owe it to the fossil fuel companies to amplify the language that helps them profit while the health of people deteriorates. Patrick McCann

Gone shopping

Brooklyn: To Voicer Betty Miserendino: I love pink as well. Bloomingdales has great Ralph Lauren pink baby outfits, and white and baby blue! You can get them at certain times with 25% off, plus the quality is fabulous. Go have fun in TJ Maxx and find some great baby pink Juicy sets at a great price. Have fun shopping. Congratulations on the new arrival and thanks for taking my mind off the terrible news lately. Appreciate it. Mariann Tepedino

Left at the curb

Brooklyn: Councilwoman Amanda Farías and Angelis De La Cruz’s op-ed about New York City’s Green Rides proposal (“NYC’s EV plan shocks ridershare,” Oct. 26) effectively points out the lack of electric-car charging infrastructure. But there’s another inexcusable flaw: Over the objections of disability advocates, the Taxi and Limousine Commission voted to allow a new generation of non-wheelchair-accessible for-hire vehicles on city streets. It’s already a challenge for wheelchair users to get a ride from Uber or Lyft. By adding thousands of new non-accessible vehicles, it’ll be even harder. The TLC must approve new rules that will reduce the amount of time people in wheelchairs have to wait for a ride — which can be five or more times as long as non-wheelchair users wait. That is, if an accessible vehicle even shows up. And the TLC should work with manufacturers to develop a new electric accessible vehicle for the U.S. market (models are already available in Europe). Joe Rappaport, executive director, Brooklyn Center for Independence of the Disabled

Words aren’t enough

Manhattan: Re “Adopt a NYC shelter pet for a lifetime of love” (op-ed, Oct. 27): Shelter animals not being adopted fast enough? The authors are heads of the wealthy and connected ASPCA and the city’s animal pound. Writing an op-ed in a newspaper is the best they can do? How about a massive public information campaign about not just adoption, but spaying and neutering? But then the city (or someone) would have to provide free or low-cost, readily accessible spay/neuter services. Many of us suffer through the daily lists of animals slated for killing, desperately looking for homes — often unsuccessful. I was there when Animal Care Centers — then the CACC — was formed, well before either of the authors were involved. The ASPCA quickly got out of the picture to stop its association with killing, but the killing continued. Same place, different boss. This issue not only needs money but creative thinking! Elizabeth Forel