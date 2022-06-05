Reader's viewpoint: Duniver, Harris case not over

To the people of New Philadelphia and Tuscarawas County,

I hope you have watched the ABC 20/20 news story “Gone Before the Storm” about the Devan Duniver murder and the wrongful prosecution of Anthony Harris. Back in 1998-1999 I was Anthony’s lawyer. My hope in participating in the program was to firmly establish Anthony’s innocence of Devan’s murder and to promote interest in finding the real murderer.

The wrongful arrest, prosecution, and conviction of an innocent 12 year old with essentially no evidence is an open wound to the reputation of the community. Many people have shared their views that The Times-Reporter was complicit in its biased reporting and editorials, misleading the public to support the prosecution, ignoring the lack of evidence in the case, and abrogating its responsibility to hold the government accountable. The Times-Reporter’s support of this wrongful prosecution put it on the wrong side of history which should be corrected.

The public needs to have faith in its elected officials and local news sources. That faith is supported by admitting errors and correcting them. Also open for discussion should be the role racism played (by their own characterization) in the public officials’ belief that a 12 year old, with no history of violence or mental disturbance, could have committed such a terrible act, or their belief that such conduct could be unleashed by the use of a racist word, all without any direct evidence.

Beyond the wrongs to Anthony Harris, the greatest injustice was done to Devan Duniver and her family. They too were railroaded and denied the truth by this wrongful prosecution, and denied the justice which comes from finding the persons responsible for this horrendous crime. Throughout the trial my heart ached for the Duniver family, both for their tragic loss and for being forced to believe in the wrongful prosecution of Anthony. Justice for Devan is to find those who killed her and hold them accountable.

Story continues

Hopefully someone can come forward with information to find those responsible. Perhaps those involved have since admitted their wrong to someone and shared information which can prove their crime. I am also hopeful that information could be found to identify the person wearing the long sleeve shirt near the location and time when Devan’s body was discovered, as described in the show. I encourage anyone who has heard directly from a possible suspect or is a direct witness to any suspicious or criminal involvement to contact the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s office. Let’s bring justice and closure for Devan and her family.

Tarin S. Hale, Esq.

(Editor’s Note: We’re sharing this opinion with the community, but the current staff of the Times-Reporter can’t address the statements about coverage from decades ago.)

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Reader's viewpoint: Duniver, Harris case not over