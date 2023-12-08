Readers' views: IEDC rebranding, Jimmy Erskine, IN politicians and upcoming elections

Here's what community members had to say in three recent letters to the editor we received. Submit your own thoughts here.

Just a concerned citizen expressing my opinion of the possible election of Rep. Mike Braun as governor and Rep. Jim Banks as a senator. If one wants a vision of what Indiana will look like under the leadership of Mike Braun just take a good look at Arkansas, Texas or Florida. We will likely get our own version of Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Similarly, just take a long look at the dysfunction of the House of Representatives of which Indiana's Jim Banks is currently a member. He has even said he wants to shake up the Senate. What does that actually mean?

I guess this is what the citizens of our state want. Two more individuals that will run to Fox News to complain a lot. Meanwhile doing nothing to improve the lives of Hoosiers.

Robert Swartz

Nineveh

Rep. Jim Banks claps for another speaker in Indianapolis on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, during a town hall-style meeting to discuss PublicSquare, which dubs itself as an “anti-woke” shopping app. Rep. Jim Banks is seeking a U.S. Senate seat during next year's elections.

IEDC should hire an Indiana business, not a Michigan one for rebranding efforts

Indiana Department of Economic Development (IEDC) and Gov. Eric Holcomb are mocking their pledge to boost Indiana’s economy.

Recently, the IEDC and the governor decided that Indiana’s advertising and public relations industry just wasn't good enough for State of Indiana work. That’s why IEDC is sending $3.5 million taxpayer dollars to a Michigan advertising firm to create a new image for Indiana.

Yes. Indiana is spending our taxpayer dollars to support Michigan advertising and public relations jobs. You can bet $3.5 million certainly would have retained and created good jobs in Indiana. Now, those dollars are developing a business in another state.

Indiana’s colleges and universities teaching advertising, marketing and public relations better take note. The talent being graduated at our institutions of higher learning, according to IEDC and the governor, can’t compete with out-of-state creative advertising talent. That’s a slap in the face!

I can say from first-hand experience that Indiana has a great number of exceptional advertising and public relations firms. And those same Indiana firms could certainly do the work just farmed out to Michigan. And do it better.

Erik Johnson

Indianapolis

Rest in peace, Jimmy Erskine

As the parent of an adult daughter with special needs, Dana Hunsinger Benbow's recent article about the passing of Jimmy Erskine was incredibly touching.

Thanks to my daughter's middle school teacher, Kitzi Chatlos, she joined the Washington Township Special Olympics in the early 2000s and continues to participate. Kitzi is retired now, but the program is still going strong.

Anyone in the Indianapolis area from third grade on up is welcome to join our group and proudly say, "Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt."

Rest in peace, Jimmy Erskine.

Penny Paraskevas

Indianapolis

Carl Erskine with son, Jimmy, the night Erskine was awarded Special Olympics' highest honor, the Spirit of the Special Olympics.

Spartz, Banks don't represent Hoosier values, beliefs

Once again my representative, Victoria Spartz, demonstrated why she's not fit to represent Hoosier values when she voted against removing Rep. George Santos from Congress. Her vote today is a disgrace. Thankfully, her thinking won't be around come January 2025.

As far as Jim Banks' vote to not remove Santos, I so hope and pray this disgraceful vote of his will become the beginning of the end of his chance to become our next U.S. senator. This vote and Banks' vote to refuse to accept the 2020 presidential election clearly demonstrate Banks' total unfitness to represent Hoosier values as well as American freedom.

Vote "no" for Banks for U.S. senator. Period.

Mike Childers

Noblesville

