Readers' views: Mike Braun no friend to farmers, more on PBMs and speaking out in Carmel

Mike Braun is not an outsider to politics, regardless of what his ads say. Nor is he a friend to farmers and rural communities.Sen. Braun, along with Shane Lindauer and Mark Messmer, were able to pass amendments to Senate Bill 128 in 2017. These amendments to the "transportation funding bill" allowed the creation of Regional Development Authorities. These authorities, with private and public funding, can make highway project decisions with no regard to the public's input.The Mid-State Corridor, an estimated $1 billion, 50-mile project from the Spencer/DuBois County line to I-69 in Greene county is the reason for the passage of Bill 128 amendments. This boondoggle of a new highway will destroy 10,000 acres of forest and farmland to benefit a small number of businesses in Jasper, Sen. Braun's hometown.The residents of Martin, Daviess and DuBois counties are, by far, opposed to this unnecessary project.Everyone in Indiana should be opposed to this project and any others that are being forced upon the residents of mostly rural Indiana.The Republicans of Martin, Daviess and DuBois counties will support some other Republican than Sen. Braun.

Jim Arvin

Loogootee

Pharmacy Benefit Managers need better way to benefit Hoosiers

I recently read Jim Merritt's article regarding Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) as a target of certain proponents of socialized medicine.I am an optometrist practicing in Indianapolis. While I love my my work of 40 years in our community, one frustrating aspect for all of us involved in health care is a process known as prior authorization.I have no issues with prescribing generic drugs. They usually work well for most eye diseases, while saving money to the patient and healthcare system. However, there are many new great and often necessary drugs particularly in the area of glaucoma and dry eye disease that are often nearly impossible to obtain approval through the prior authorization process. This creates extreme frustration for patients, pharmacy providers, and prescribing health care providers.I'm hoping that PBMs may find a better way for the benefit of the citizens of Indiana.Larry Koval OD

Carmel

Carmel resident urges citizens to speak out about decisions facing city leaders

Happy New Year to the residents of Carmel from most of the City Council members who felt compelled to push through the raise in water and sewer bills for 2024.

Tony Green, who is my district councilman, requested a slow phase in of the raise along with two other council members who voted “No” to the raise. I’d like to thank the three of them for their efforts.

It appears that with two new council members coming to the City Council, the “old timers” wanted to make sure they got their final say before Jan. 1.

Let’s hope the “new timers” will voice strong opinions joining Councilman Green to make a noticeable change in the decisions made in the upcoming year. As stated in the Indy Star article from Dec. 21, no residents commented during the public hearing portion of the meeting.

Having attended several council meetings and the most recent Board of Public Works small meeting regarding the 111th and Penn request made by Pedcor to increase to 95% of property use, there were a few of us who did speak up, asking that it be kept at the original 80%.

With only one person making that HUGE decision, it seems many members of the various committees, boards and council have already made up their minds even before allowing public opinion. It is imperative to continue attending these very important meetings and to tell those with the “power” what we want.

Many residents have had enough of the approvals to build “more of the same” in areas where these developments do not belong. In addition, the destruction of the few remaining stands of wooded areas in Carmel need to be preserved or given the distinction of a park and true green space.

The money owed to Carmel City Parks, needs to be reallocated to them and not wasted on what is claimed to be vital strips of green space in the development areas. As a resident of Carmel, I see a desperate need for actual unmanicured parks. Let your council person, Board of Public Works, Redevelopment Commission and the Board of Zoning know what you want to see in the future for the city of Carmel. Please speak up. Do not be silenced!

Nancy Tatum

Carmel

