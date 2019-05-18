Readers write: New Monitor design

New Monitor design

I just received the newly formatted April 22 & 29 Weekly Print Edition. It’s absolutely marvelous – something to look forward to each week in the mail. The pictures enlivened the whole issue. The articles were clearly separate but came together as a whole message. And more: I could clearly isolate each article as I read it, which made my reading experience very efficient. Yet I also felt drawn to the entire issue. It was all clearly and effectively written. I’m also a big fan of the puzzle page. I usually do a lot of browsing when I read the Weekly magazine, but I read most of this issue already, and it just arrived yesterday. I look forward to the next. Congratulations to a marvelous staff and leadership. Thank you.

Pat Goddard

Annandale, Virginia





I have been a subscriber since 1972 and have found each iteration of the Monitor to be an advance. The new Weekly design refresh is a home run in my opinion! Thank you to all involved for the hard work and dedication to excellent journalism and presentation.

Louis Didier

Yuma, Arizona





I like the new design format for the Weekly magazine, but I miss the five “Staff Picks” – I always read the suggestions and often followed them. I hope they will appear at least occasionally.

Eric Houghton

Dunedin, Florida





Editor’s note: “Staff Picks” will continue to appear – just slightly less often, and under the name “Our Picks.” We think this will give us the opportunity to be a little more selective about what we recommend.

I am writing to comment on the new design of the Monitor Weekly. First: Refreshing any reading material also refreshes the “eye.” Good job. I also really appreciate the addition of the “Why We Wrote This” asides. They are clearly positioned within the article so they can’t be missed – and in today’s world, where it seems many are looking for the reason why, those asides provide a succinct answer.

Martha F. Barkley

Santa Rosa, California





As a reader of The Christian Science Monitor since the days of Snubs the Dog, I deeply appreciate the steps that have and are being taken to keep the content and presentation “abreast of the times.” The Monitor Daily and Weekly are superb. They are beacons of light in today’s miasma of mass communication.

Pat Hay

Laguna Hills, California





