Readers write: ‘Who’ versus ‘whom,’ GPS adventures, immigration activist

‘Who’ versus ‘whom’

The May 20 “In a Word” column by Melissa Mohr titled “The waning use of the word ‘whom’” really got my attention. In my school days in England during the 1950s and ’60s it cost you a minus point if your essay contained the word “who” where “whom” was required. So this grammar rule has stayed with me!

During the last few years I have come across this mistake more and more in the print media, including this publication and indeed printed books. However, I admit it is rarely used in speech today (though it does make a good impression if you do).

The song “If I Fell” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney ignores a similar rule:

If I give my heart to you

I must be sure

From the very start

That you would love me more than HER.







In the last verse, her should be she grammatically. But I concede that the correct grammar would have ruined the song!

Gwendoline Haack

Hamburg, Germany



GPS adventures

I’ve so enjoyed Sue Wunder’s Home Forum essays through the years. Her latest piece “On the road, I follow a paper trail” in the May 20 issue of the Monitor Weekly made me laugh out loud because of a recent incident in my own life.

My cousin and I were going to visit a relative in a nearby city. We were traveling in her car, equipped with the latest GPS technology.

Suddenly, the voice of the GPS told us to make an exit we both knew was wrong – so we ignored it and arrived at our destination right on time. My cousin admitted this had happened several times since buying the car.

No, we didn’t use a paper map, but it would have sufficed for sure. Keep ’em coming, Sue!

Carolyn Hill

Portland, Oregon



Immigration activist

I am ashamed for my country but grateful for selfless fellow Americans after reading the April 22 & 29 cover story, “The immigrant crusader,” in which lawyer Marty Rosenbluth seeks justice for immigrants who are just trying to work and raise their families in peace.

I only hope that moral support from the Monitor’s readers will help keep up Mr. Rosenbluth’s spirits. Thanks for Simon Montlake’s deeply interesting coverage of the personal side of the immigration controversy.

Janice Lambert

Charlestown, New Hampshire



