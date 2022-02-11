Readfield man pleads guilty to breaking into home, punching owner

Feb. 11—READFIELD — A Readfield man was sentenced Thursday to 60 days of a three-year sentence and two years probation for forcing his way into a New Sharon residence and repeatedly punching the owner in the face in November 2020.

Logan Gardner, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal trespass, assault and violation of condition of release in Franklin County Unified Court.

Judge Brent Davis sentenced him to three years with all but 60 days suspended and two years probation on the first charge. For assault and violation of condition, he was sentenced to 60 days each. The sentences will be served at the same time.

McKee said Gardner runs a construction company and will be able to have everything caught up by March 30 when he reports to the Franklin County Detention Center. He will be out on personal recognizance bail until then.

Charges of aggravated assault and a second charge of violation of condition of release for a prior crime were dismissed in a plea agreement between Assistant District Attorney Claire Andrews and defense attorney Walter McKee.

Andrews said if the case had gone to trial there would have been testimony that Gardner forced his way into a home through a second-floor window on the evening of Nov. 22, 2020. A struggle ensued and Gardner punched the homeowner multiple times in the face causing facial fractures and attempted to throw him off a second-floor balcony.

A female, with whom Gardner has a child, was at the residence. He was prohibited from having contact with her because of a domestic violence assault charge.

When Maine State Police troopers arrived at the Mile Hill Road residence shortly after a 911 call, Gardner had already fled to his residence in Readfield.

The victims received a call from a relative of Gardner's who said Gardner had a gun and had it pointed at his head. The Maine State Police Tactical and Crisis Negotiation teams were called and after a standoff for several hours Gardner surrendered and was taken into custody.