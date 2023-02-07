Readiness hearing postponed before trial of accused murderers of CDCR counselor

Feb. 7—Attorneys representing the accused murderers of a corrections counselor provided updates in court Tuesday on how close they are to being ready for trial.

Defendant Robert Pernell Roberts has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of Benny Alcala, 43. Co-defendant Sebastian Parra was indicted on first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges. Parra was prosecutors' star witness in Roberts' preliminary hearing, but then was indicted on murder charges.

Deputy public defender Lexi Blythe said she's involved in another, unrelated trial. Defense attorney Timothy Hennessy said he has not yet received discovery evidence amounting to a terabyte-size hard drive. He's also preparing for another major case.

Parties in the case will be back Feb. 15 to see their status on the case.