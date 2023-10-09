Reading celebrates Puerto Rican Day with parade, other events

Oct. 8—The city of Reading marked its fourth annual Puerto Rican Day celebration Sunday with a parade along Penn Street and other activities.

The event, hosted by the Berks County Latino Chamber of Commerce kicked off with the parade and was followed by festivities at Fifth and Penn streets.

The parade featured floats, traditional costumes, dance troupes and community organizations showcasing the heritage and contributions of the Berks Puerto Rican community.

The fun continued after the parade with music, Puerto Rican cuisine, arts and crafts vendors and family-friendly activities.