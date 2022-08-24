Reading with Chase

Aug. 23—Children took turns Tuesday spending time reading with police officer Heather McClelland and police service dog Chase of the Town of Groton Police department during the Read with Chase event at the Groton Public Library.

Chase, a member of the Groton Police Department since September 2020, works with Officer McClelland attending events in the community, visiting schools and helping comfort victims of crimes.

Chase is a member of the Critical Incident Stress Debriefing team and travels around the state to help first responders.