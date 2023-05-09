Reading community must come together to fight violent crime, mayor says

May 9—Reading's police department cannot combat violent crime without the help of city residents, Mayor Eddie Moran said.

"We can only ask so much from the police department," the mayor said. "We need to get our community involved."

Moran spoke Monday night during council's committee of the whole meeting.

Earlier, Police Chief Richard Tornielli briefed council on three separate shootings in the span of three days.

The first occurred Saturday in the area of Greenwich and Birch streets and resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy. Officials withheld his name.

Police said the victim arrived with three other males and was walking on Greenwich Street when someone fired shots in their direction. No one else was reported to be injured.

Three other males who were with the victim are being investigated, the chief said, but the shooter has not yet been identified.

A shooting Sunday in the Oakbrook Homes neighborhood fatally wounded a 18-year-old man and injured another man. Officials said Jarelle Baez of Reading was taken by a personal vehicle to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:59 p.m. Sunday by a staff physician.

In a third incident, officers investigating gunfire early Monday at Sixth and Spruce streets found a 27-year-old man who was shot in the left arm and leg. He was taken to Reading Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening wounds.

Witnesses said he had been arguing with two males earlier in the evening. The victim has been uncooperative with the investigation, Tornielli said.

While police do not believe that the incidents are connected, he said, they are investigating with an awareness of the potential for retaliatory incidents.

The mayor made an impassioned plea, asking the community for help.

"I don't care if I turn blue saying what I'm about to say," Moran said, "but I'm going to continue to say that our kiddos are hurting, our kiddos are dying and we cannot allow that. We have to come together as a community. We have to go out and talk to our kids. We have to go out to our faith- and community-based organizations, our schools."

One of the best ways community members can help, Tornielli said, is to call Crime Alert Berks County to report any information they may have on any crime.

Tips can be made anonymously to the volunteer organization by calling the anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411. Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Tornielli also said active events should be reported immediately by calling the police department's communication center at 610-655-6111.

"(If) you see a dispute on the street, you see folks arguing and about to fight on the street, call in before it turns to this level of violence," he said. "We can collect that information anonymously and send our officers out there to deal with it."

Tornielli also cautioned the public to turn to legitimate news sources for accurate information about city crimes.

Information found on social media sites is often conjecture, he said, and not in the interest of public safety or public information.

For example, Tornielli said, police responded to two recent incidents in which individuals accidently shot themselves, but the accidental shootings were posted to social media without accurate details.

"Our main priority is to get information out that affects public safety," Tornielli said. "So if there's a threat to public safety, then that information is going to come out immediately."

For most violent crime incidents, he said, the police department will have solid information to report within two to three hours after the incident and will issue a formal media release.