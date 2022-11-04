Reading credit union robbed at gunpoint
Nov. 3—A male with a handgun robbed Riverfront Credit Union on Thursday, and Reading police are seeking the public's help indentifying the robber.
Police gave this account:
At 9:10 a.m., officers were called to the credit union, 733 Lancaster Ave., for reports of an armed robbery.
Police determined the male, who had a handgun, approached a teller and demanded money.
Following the robbery, he fled toward Oakbrook Homes.
Police provided no further details of the robbery.
The suspect was described as Black and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a red zip-up jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Reading police at 610-655-6116.
Tipsters with crime information also can call Crime Alert Berks County's tip line at 877-373-9913 or contact Crime Alert at alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app.