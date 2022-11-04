Reading credit union robbed at gunpoint

Nov. 3—A male with a handgun robbed Riverfront Credit Union on Thursday, and Reading police are seeking the public's help indentifying the robber.

Police gave this account:

At 9:10 a.m., officers were called to the credit union, 733 Lancaster Ave., for reports of an armed robbery.

Police determined the male, who had a handgun, approached a teller and demanded money.

Following the robbery, he fled toward Oakbrook Homes.

Police provided no further details of the robbery.

The suspect was described as Black and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a red zip-up jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Reading police at 610-655-6116.

Tipsters with crime information also can call Crime Alert Berks County's tip line at 877-373-9913 or contact Crime Alert at alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app.