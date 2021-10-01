Reading dad accused of putting gun to a woman's head outside his kid's martial arts class

Sep. 30—Reading police accused a father of pulling a gun on a woman as they argued outside a martial arts class his child attended.

Aubrey Christian, 40, was arrested without incident at his residence in the 1200 block Mulberry Street shortly after the incident Wednesday evening.

He remained free to await a hearing after arraignment Wednesday night before District Judge David. L. Yoch on charges of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

Police gave this account:

The woman who called police told officers she was accused by another woman of hitting that woman's child. She denied hitting any child but did say she put children in a line for part of the class that was going on at that time.

A short time later, a man later identified as Christian came up to her and accused her of hitting one of his children. An argument ensued and the two took it downstairs and out to the street.

While they continued to argue, Christian pulled out a silver handgun, put a magazine in it and pointed it at her forehead.

A man who witnessed the incident told police he grabbed the right wrist of Christian as he held the gun in that hand and told him not to do anything with the gun. Christian then drove off.

Police confiscated a 9mm handgun from his vehicle.