Reading driver charged with firing a handgun through his open sunroof

Sep. 13—A Reading man was charged with reckless endangerment for firing a handgun into the air through the sunroof of a car while several people were fighting outside a city tavern over the weekend, police said.

Cesar Lopez-Monicada, 23, was arrested about 11 p.m. Saturday when officers stopped the car he was driving in the 400 block of Centre Avenue. A witness provided a description of the vehicle after seeing Lopez-Monicada firing out of the sunroof in the 900 block of Walnut Street, during a brawl, investigators said.

Police said they found a bullet casing and a magazine to a handgun in the cup holder in the console of the car.

They also recovered four .40-caliber casings in the 900 block of Walnut.

Lopez-Monicada was free on $100,000 bail after arraignment Sunday before District Judge David E. Glass in Reading Court.

Besides reckless endangerment, he faces summary counts of discharging a gun in the air and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Details of the fight were not provided. It was unclear what Lopez-Monicada's intentions were.