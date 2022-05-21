Reading Eagle: 3 sought in wallet theft and use of a stolen credit card

May 21—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at its website at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Unsolved cases are featured regularly in the Sunday Reading Eagle.

Offense: Theft and fraud

Date and time: April 13

Location: Boyer's Market near Fleetwood and Sam's Club and Target in Muhlenberg Township.

Suspects: Three females; see photos

Police synopsis: Two of the females were seen leaving Boyer's after removing a wallet from an unattended cart while the victim was shopping. The three photos are from the Target on the Fifth Street Highway where an attempt to purchase $1,012 of merchandise was unsuccessful because a credit card they passed a short time earlier at Sam's Club had been canceled by the time they reached Target. At Sam's they charged $6,194 on the card.