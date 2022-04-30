Reading Eagle: Crime Alert Berks: 2 West Reading break-ins

Apr. 30—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at its website at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Unsolved cases are featured occasionally in the Sunday Reading Eagle.

Offense: Burglaries

Date and time: April 26 and April 28

Location: 700 block Spruce Street, West Reading.

Police synopsis: In both break-ins electronics were stolen: Laptops, iPhones and iPads. The males in the photos are not suspects. Police would like to speak with them, believing they might be witnesses or have information about the crimes.

In the first instances, two black males wearing dark clothing with thin builds. Both wore white or light-colored shoes. One had a hat with a red brim. One of the subjects had braces on his teeth with green bands. No description in the second instance.